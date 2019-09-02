Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 20 X 10G

Good Store Cupboard essential
Knorr stock cubes are always full of flavour and can liven up an ordinary meal into a tasty one.
This contains palm oil.
This contains palm oil. Please please stop selling products that contain palm oil. Please!
Beware Salt & Sugar packed cubes.
0% rating Wont ever try this as although its gluten free it is packed with SALT (first item on list), and also SUGAR??? ( a bit further down.and more that 3% worth. Since when did we start putting sugar into soup and chicken dishes? These are both medically advised to be cut back on for health reasons, so how are knorr getting away with calling these chicken stock cubes when top of the list is salt?