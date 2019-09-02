By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 20 X 10G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Chicken Stock Cubes
  • Need a gluten free stock cube that gives you rich flavour for all of your chicken dishes? Use a Knorr Chicken Stock Cube 20 × 10g. All the Knorr standard stock cubes are gluten free. Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes are made with carefully selected blend of herbs, and seasonings that delicately enhance the natural flavours of your dish. We also have a wide range of stock cubes ideal for every dish, including Vegetable Stock Cubes, Lamb Stock Cubes, Rich beef Stock Cubes (for your beefy family favourites) Beef Stock Cubes (for when you need a more delicate beef stock), Ham Stock Cubes, Pork Stock Cube and Fish Stock Cubes. We’ve got all your dishes covered. Discover more at www.knorr.com/uk Knorr Top Tip -Pan Fried Chicken, for flavoursome and succulent chicken: crumble a Knorr Chicken Stock Cube into a small bowl and mix with one or two teaspoons of olive oil to make a paste. Rub the paste over both sides of your chicken breast. Fry in a pan for 6-8 minutes on each side until golden brown and enjoy your delicious meal! We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Add rich taste to your dishes with Knorr Stock Cubes Chicken 20 × 10 g, which are made with carefully selected herbs and spices
  • Rich and tasty chicken stock cubes, ideal for your favourite dishes (chicken soup, chicken stew and more!)
  • The UK & Ireland’s Favourite Chicken Stock Cube
  • Gluten Free Chicken Stock? Yes, of course
  • No added MSG and stocks free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Quick and easy to prepare – Just add your stock cube to 450ml of boiling water and stir into your dish to enjoy that great chicken flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, potato starch, vegetable fats (palm, shea butter, sal butter), yeast extract, sugar, chicken fat (3%), chicken (1%), spices (turmeric, pepper, CELERY seeds), flavourings, onion powder, maltodextrin, lemon juice powder, parsley, caramel syrup, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary)

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place

Produce of

Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Cubes:
  • - Dissolve the cube into 450ml of boiling water.
  • - Add the cube directly into the dish.
  • - Mix the cube with a little olive oil and rub into meat.

Name and address

  Unilever UK,
  Knorr,
  Freepost ADM3940,
  London,
  SW1A 1YR.
  Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  20 Riverwalk,
  Citywest,
  Dublin 24.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)30 kJ30 kJ1400 kJ30 kJ
Energy (kcal)7 kcal7 kcal330 kcal7 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g22 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)0.3 g0.3 g15 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate (g)0.6 g0.6 g27 g0.6 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g5 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0.5 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.9 g0.93 g41 g0.93 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 102 g. ( Pack contains 90 portions )----

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Good Store Cupboard essential

4 stars

Knorr stock cubes are always full of flavour and can liven up an ordinary meal into a tasty one.

This contains palm oil.

1 stars

This contains palm oil. Please please stop selling products that contain palm oil. Please!

Beware Salt & Sugar packed cubes.

1 stars

0% rating Wont ever try this as although its gluten free it is packed with SALT (first item on list), and also SUGAR??? ( a bit further down.and more that 3% worth. Since when did we start putting sugar into soup and chicken dishes? These are both medically advised to be cut back on for health reasons, so how are knorr getting away with calling these chicken stock cubes when top of the list is salt?

