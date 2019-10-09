By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes 20 X 10G

5(1)Write a review
Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes 20 X 10G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Vegetable stock cube.
  • Treat your taste buds and add an extra boost of taste to your dishes with Knorr Vegetable Stock Cube. The authentic flavours of Knorr Stock Cube Vegetable 20 x 10g are perfect with dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups and more.
  • Your family and friends are sure to love the flavour of our Vegetable Stock Cubes. On top of the mouth-watering taste, our Vegetable Stock Cubes are quick and easy to prepare. Simply add your stock cube to 450ml of boiling water and stir into your dish to enjoy that great fish flavour or crumble straight onto your dish, you choose whichever way you fancy! Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! Use Knorr Stock Cube to create a delicious, rich accompaniment to your main dish. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality stock cube variants such as Chicken and Ham at www.knorr.com/uk, don’t hesitate to take a look! Looking for some inspiration… why not try our Cream of Mushroom Soup? A hearty classic, this mushroom soup is food for the soul. Serve with some crusty bread and you'll have yourself an unbeatable dish! To discover this recipe go to www.knorr.com/uk/recipe-ideas/cream-of-mushroom-soup.html
  • At Knorr we believe if you cook with a great stock, made with carefully selected ingredients, slowly simmered, with a rich flavour it will taste so good, you may need a bigger table to satisfy all of your friends and family!
  • We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Satisfy your taste buds with Knorr Stock Cube Vegetable 8 x 10g, Knorr has carefully selected quality ingredients that enhance your cooking
  • Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes aim to enhance the natural favour of your dishes, they are bound to bring an irresistible depth of taste to your meals
  • Gluten Free
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Each stock cube will enrich dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups and more, effortlessly adding a full and rich taste
  • Quick and easy to prepare – Just add your stock cube to 450ml of boiling water and stir into your dish to enjoy that great fish flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, vegetable fats (palm, shea butter, sal butter), potato starch, yeast extract, sugar, onion powder (2%)†, carrots (1.5%)†, herbs (parsley†, tarragon†), spices (CELERY seeds, garlic†, turmeric†, pepper, parsley roots†), tomato powder (0.9%)†, red pepper (0.2%)†, caramel syrup, flavourings (contain CELERY), leek†, maltodextrin. † Sustainably grown

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Cubes:
  • - Dissolve the cube into 450ml of boiling water.
  • - Add the cube directly into the dish.
  • - Mix the cube with a little olive oil and use to coat vegetables before roasting.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)31 kJ32 kJ1419 kJ32 kJ
Energy (kcal)7 kcal8 kcal342 kcal8 kcal
Fat (g)0.6 g0.6 g26 g0.6 g
of which saturates (g)0.4 g0.4 g18 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g21 g<0.5 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g6.7 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1.4 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4.8 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.93 g0.95 g42.8 g0.95 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 90 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality.

5 stars

Great quality.

Usually bought next

Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 20 X 10G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Knorr Beef Stock Cubes 8 X10g

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Oxo 12 Beef Stock Cubes 71G

£ 0.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here