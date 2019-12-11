By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pukka Organic 3 Ginger 20 Tea Bags 36G

5(1)Write a review
Pukka Organic 3 Ginger 20 Tea Bags 36G
£ 2.50
£6.95/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 20 herbal tea sachets
  • Herb magic
  • Discover how organic ginger, galangal and golden turmeric make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
  • Naturally made, with care
  • This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
  • Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
  • Inner fire, forged from earth's wisdom
  • The world's favourite spice, ginger - it knows important things. It knows that when inner fires fizzle and yawns roam free, rekindling starts with a feast of sweet galangal and golden turmeric. Inner fire, prepare to glow.
  • Come alight.
  • Master Herbsmith
  • Good news for rekindling your inner spark.
  • A warming swirl of organic ginger, galangal & golden turmeric
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (51%), Galangal Root (28%), Licorice Root, Turmeric Root (4%), Ginger Essential Oil Flavour* (1%), (*Contains non Organic Lecithin)

Storage

Best before end: see base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.

Number of uses

20 Count

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • Bristol,
  • BS14 0BY.

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • Bristol,
  • BS14 0BY.

Net Contents

36g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Well balanced taste

5 stars

This is a well balanced ginger infusion, especially nice as a warming, caffeine-free drink in autumn and winter.

Usually bought next

Pukka Organic Turmeric Active 20 Tea Bags 36G

£ 2.50
£6.95/100g

Offer

Pukka Organic Night Time 20 Tea Bags 20G

£ 2.50
£12.50/100g

Offer

Pukka Organic Lemon & Ginger Honey 20 Tea Bags 40G

£ 2.50
£6.25/100g

Offer

Twinings Peppermint 20 Tea Bags 40G

£ 1.70
£4.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here