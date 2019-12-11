Twinings Green Tea And Mint 20'S 40G
Offer
Product Description
- Green Tea with Mint Flavour
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- What does it like?
- Gentle sencha steaming and pan firing create an earthy blend which, when joined with steamed mint leaves and mint flavour transforms to a refreshing, cooling combination. A perfect lift for any time of day.
- What makes this tea different?
- Our crisp and refreshing green teas start their journey from the dewy, misty tea gardens of China. We've been picking the best leaves and buds for three centuries. Our master blenders use their detailed knowledge of these regions to create this invigorating blend which is full of character and ready to brighten up your day.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Sealed for freshness
- Made with all natural ingredients nothing more, nothing less
- 2 calories per cup
- Sugar free
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea, Peppermint Leaves* (10%), Natural Mint Flavouring (7%), *All our Herbs are gently steamed, the process is gentle to protect their delicate taste
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- We suggest brewing this tea for a maximum of 2 minutes, any longer and you may lose the delicate taste. Allow one single tea bag per person, boil the kettle and let it cool slightly before pouring.
Number of uses
20 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk or write to us at:
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml of brewed tea typically gives you**
|Energy
|3kJ / 1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|**Based on a green tea brewed with 200ml water for 2 minutes
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019