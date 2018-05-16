Surcare Washing Up Liquid 450Ml

Product Description
- Sensitive Washing Up Liquid
- Loved by Parents Winner Platinum 2016
- With nothing in to irritate skin*
- *We promise not to put anything unnecessary into our washing up liquid that may irritate your skin. No dyes, no acids. None of the stuff that other washing up liquids seem to think is okay. Because we know that anything we put in that's not absolutely necessary to get your dishes clean risks irritating your skin. So, as the champions of sensitive skin, we promise: nothing unnecessary, and outstandingly clean dishes.
- 0% fragrance, 0% dyes and 0% acids
- Dermatologically approved
- British Allergy Foundation - Allergy UK Seal of Approval
- Loved by Parents Silver Award winner
- Pack size: 450ML
Information
Ingredients
Surcare Washing Up Liquid contains amongst other ingredients: 5-15% Anionic Surfactant, Less than 5% Non-Ionic Surfactant, Amphoteric Surfactant, Also contains Preservative: Dimethylol Glycol
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- Dilute sparingly in warm water. Please note that no effective washing up liquid can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Not suitable for use on clothing or fabrics.
Warnings
- WARNING surcare washing up liquid
- Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
- Do not ingest. If product is ingested then seek medical advice. People with sensitive or damaged skin should avoid prolonged contact with the product.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Robert McBride Ltd,
- Middleton Way,
- Middleton,
- Manchester,
- M24 4DP.
Return to
- +44(0)345 604 6456
- surcare.co.uk
Net Contents
450ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
