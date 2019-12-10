Calvet Prestige Bordeaux Red 75Cl

Very Rough Wine
Tastes like a wine at half the price. Don't waste your money.
Can recommend for a cheap after work glass
I don't usually drink cabernet-sauvignon I'm a Bordeaux / Merlot drinker as I find CS to be a tad too sharp, but this is really very nice. Has the CS sharp but its not overpowering. Smooth enough to drink on its own. I can't taste the wood which is a bit of a downside but all round not a bad bottle of wine for relaxing on a Friday night after work.
Nice well bodied wune
All my friends and family enjoyed this very much. Great value
Awful
A really dreadful wine - don't buy it. Virtually undrinkable.
Splendid
A lovely wine for its recent vintage, having many tasteful and fragrant characteristics. A very good complement to most foods.
Hoped for more
A promising start with a beautifully smooth and fruity nose, just laced with a dash of pepper. On the mouth are notes of plum, coupled with a medium body. However, the finish was rather curt and left an unappealing vinegary sensation in the mouth. Better value Bordeaux elsewhere.
Simply awful
Acidic and unpleasant. I had two bottles. I tried the first and it was undrinkable so opened the second to see if the first was an off bottle. If anything the second bottle was worse than the first. Dry, acidic, vinegary, and thin. The only thing resembling a Bordeaux was the colour. Do not buy it.
Only for cooking
Acidic and earthy. I will never buy this wine again. I have 2 bottles that I will use either for cooking or hot wine.
a lovely wine
This is one of the best red wines we have bought from Tesco; at a discount price it is excellent value for money.
Horrible stuff
This wine is undrinkable, the worst I have ever bought. It is cheap and nasty and a disgrace to the makers' name. I feel like I ought to have asked for a refund.