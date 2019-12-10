By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calvet Prestige Bordeaux Red 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red French Wine
  • This wine comes from the Bordeaux Region of South West France, the home of some of the worlds finest wines. Maison Calvet has been at the forefront of Bordeaux wine production since it was founded almost 200 years ago. The Prestige cuvee from Calvet is a specially selected blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon and is carefully matured in our cellars.
  • The wine is full and fruity with a long smooth aftertaste, making it a perfect choice with red meats, pizza and pasta as well as cheeses.
  • Why not also try our Calvet Prestige Blanc wine?
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Colour : Lovely brilliant ruby colour with hints of red brick. Nose : Fruity bouquet with vanilla notes. Fleshy, well-balanced palate, with a supple and delicate flavour.

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

LGCF..

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Altec

Wine Maker

Benjamin Tueux

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Traditional technique: fermentation and maceration at controlled temperature below 32°C. Matured in vats and aged in our cellars at 15°C for one year, in traditional Bordeaux bottles.

History

  • Jean-Marie Calvet establishes the Calvet company in Tain l'Hermitage : (Rhone valley) in 1818. JM Calvet sets up in the heart of Bordeaux in 1823. Jean Calvet, the founder's great-grandson, sets up Calvet in Burgundy in 1889. GCF Group extends the Calvet range into Loire and Alsace appellations in the last 10 years. Specialist in the wines of Bordeaux and selecting the best «cuvées» from other principal French wine areas, Calvet is a French brand, distributed in more than 110 countries.

Regional Information

  • Bordeaux is one of the most famous area in the world for its wonderful wines. If you need any additional information please contact us - consommateur@lgcf.fr

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Calvet À,
  • F-33720,
  • Landiras.

Return to

  • www.calvet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

24 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Rough Wine

1 stars

Tastes like a wine at half the price. Don't waste your money.

Can recommend for a cheap after work glass

3 stars

I don't usually drink cabernet-sauvignon I'm a Bordeaux / Merlot drinker as I find CS to be a tad too sharp, but this is really very nice. Has the CS sharp but its not overpowering. Smooth enough to drink on its own. I can't taste the wood which is a bit of a downside but all round not a bad bottle of wine for relaxing on a Friday night after work.

Nice well bodied wune

5 stars

All my friends and family enjoyed this very much. Great value

Awful

1 stars

A really dreadful wine - don't buy it. Virtually undrinkable.

Splendid

4 stars

A lovely wine for its recent vintage, having many tasteful and fragrant characteristics. A very good complement to most foods.

Hoped for more

2 stars

A promising start with a beautifully smooth and fruity nose, just laced with a dash of pepper. On the mouth are notes of plum, coupled with a medium body. However, the finish was rather curt and left an unappealing vinegary sensation in the mouth. Better value Bordeaux elsewhere.

Simply awful

1 stars

Acidic and unpleasant. I had two bottles. I tried the first and it was undrinkable so opened the second to see if the first was an off bottle. If anything the second bottle was worse than the first. Dry, acidic, vinegary, and thin. The only thing resembling a Bordeaux was the colour. Do not buy it.

Only for cooking

1 stars

Acidic and earthy. I will never buy this wine again. I have 2 bottles that I will use either for cooking or hot wine.

a lovely wine

5 stars

This is one of the best red wines we have bought from Tesco; at a discount price it is excellent value for money.

Horrible stuff

1 stars

This wine is undrinkable, the worst I have ever bought. It is cheap and nasty and a disgrace to the makers' name. I feel like I ought to have asked for a refund.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

