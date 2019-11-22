Tesco Cauliflower Cheese Bake 680G

Really nice, however....
This is totally delish! However, I can't buy it anymore as it appears they have added wheat to the ingredients! Tescos own fresh cheese sauce doesn't have wheat in it, so not sure why the frozen version needs it...
So easy to cook, no preparation requires and taste
So easy to cook, no preparation requires and tastes like home made. All the family love it.
Very good value
I really like this veggie meal . Add a couple of handfulls of the frozen broad beans to half a pack , microwave for 10 minutes , stir , then add cheese and grill . Brill with some decent bread , olive spread and , of course , ketchup :-)
Great flavorsome product
Love this product but unfortunately has been unavailable the last few times I tried to buy it.
sent only cauliflower, no cheese sauce on it
its ok if they pick the correct item, low carbs
Fantastic
Fantastic takes all the fussing of it and you can use small amounts
Surprisingly good.
This is really nice. When I first saw it I thought : frozen cauliflower cheese - nah . However I enjoyed it more than any other ready meal cauliflower cheese. I have to admit, I grated more cheese on top but still it was very tasty. Only one better is my own but this is much quicker.