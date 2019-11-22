By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cauliflower Cheese Bake 680G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Cauliflower Cheese Bake 680G
¼ of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower in a cheese sauce.
  • Cauliflower florets covered in a rich cheese sauce and individually frozen to use as required.
  • Cauliflower florets covered in a smooth cheese sauce for baking
  • Pack size: 0.68kg

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (60%), Water, Whole Milk, Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Dried Whole Milk, Corn Starch, Cheese Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Mushroom Extract Powder, Garlic, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, mustard and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40-45 mins Place in a shallow oven proof dish in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

680g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy380kJ / 91kcal645kJ / 155kcal
Fat5.7g9.7g
Saturates3.4g5.8g
Carbohydrate6.0g10.3g
Sugars3.3g5.6g
Fibre0.7g1.1g
Protein3.6g6.1g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 680g pack typically weighs 560g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice, however....

5 stars

This is totally delish! However, I can't buy it anymore as it appears they have added wheat to the ingredients! Tescos own fresh cheese sauce doesn't have wheat in it, so not sure why the frozen version needs it...

So easy to cook, no preparation requires and taste

5 stars

So easy to cook, no preparation requires and tastes like home made. All the family love it.

Very good value

5 stars

I really like this veggie meal . Add a couple of handfulls of the frozen broad beans to half a pack , microwave for 10 minutes , stir , then add cheese and grill . Brill with some decent bread , olive spread and , of course , ketchup :-)

Great flavorsome product

5 stars

Love this product but unfortunately has been unavailable the last few times I tried to buy it.

sent only cauliflower, no cheese sauce on it

1 stars

its ok if they pick the correct item, low carbs

Fantastic

5 stars

Fantastic takes all the fussing of it and you can use small amounts

Surprisingly good.

5 stars

This is really nice. When I first saw it I thought : frozen cauliflower cheese - nah . However I enjoyed it more than any other ready meal cauliflower cheese. I have to admit, I grated more cheese on top but still it was very tasty. Only one better is my own but this is much quicker.

