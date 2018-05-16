Wrights Strong White Bread Flour 1.5Kg

Product Description
- Baking Strong White Bread Flour
- British Grown...
- E&K Benton Ltd are 4th generation family farmers and have been growing wheat in Essex since 1926. Started by Sonny Benton, the farm is now run by Tim and his sons Tom and James. The farm is in an area of low rainfall on fertile 'moisture trapping' London Clay - ideal for the cultivation of Britain's best quality bread wheat variety, Crusoe. The wheat is grown, harvested, stored and transported under strict standards of hygiene and food safety that are assured from an independent assessor.
- ... And Milled
- The Wright's family mill has been making fine flours since 1867 Located at Ponders End in London, the mill dates as far back as the Doomsday Book of 1086. Founded by George Wright and handed down over 5 generations, G.R. Wright & Sons Ltd is now run by great, great grandson David. Still using traditional methods and only the finest British quality wheat variety Crusoe, the family continues to make the very best of flours for baking exceptional quality breads.
- British grown and milled
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1500G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.The baked product is suitable for home freezing when cooked as instructions. Best Before End See date on top of pack.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- G. R. Wright & Sons Ltd.,
- Ponders End Mills,
- Enfield,
- Middlesex,
- EN3 4TG.
Return to
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Nutrition
