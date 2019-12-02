By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Steak Ragu Pappardelle 400G

2.5(16)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Steak Ragu Pappardelle 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2215kJ 525kcal
    26%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Pappardelle pasta with beef, tomato and red wine sauce topped with Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese and parsley.
  • Chunks of chuck steak slowly cooked in a tomato passata and Chianti red wine sauce, with pappardelle pasta. Chianti is a bold and punchy Italian wine, produced in Tuscany from the Sangiovese grape. We add a generous splash of it to our steak ragu to give it real depth and complexity, balancing it with sweet tomato passata and a hint of thyme. They all cook down together with the steak to create a rich, meaty sauce that clings perfectly to the pappardelle pasta.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Beef (21%), Tomato Passata, Water, Chianti Red Wine (6%), Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Cheese (Milk) (1%), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Beef Extract, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Olive Oil, Yeast Extract, Salt, Thyme, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Caramelised Sugar Powder (Wheat), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 4 mins / 3 mins 30 secs
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Heat on full power.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 8 mins 30 secs / 8 mins
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Chilled: 4 mins
Empty contents into a small saucepan and stir gently whilst heating.
Do not boil or overheat as this will impair the flavour.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for oven heating.
  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (375g**)
Energy591kJ / 140kcal2215kJ / 525kcal
Fat3.1g11.6g
Saturates1.2g4.5g
Carbohydrate18.0g67.5g
Sugars1.3g4.9g
Fibre1.7g6.4g
Protein9.2g34.5g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g packg typically weighs 375g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

YUK

1 stars

Don't waste your money, I had one mouthful and throw it away it was disgusting.

Disappointing

1 stars

A very disappointing meal, especially for the price and the title ' ...Finest' - nooope! Pasta was very dry, did not contain much Beef and the tiny amount of sauce tasted quite tangy - don't recommend and will not buy again.

Full of flavour and just enough.

4 stars

Full of flavour and just enough.

Delicious, good value and easy to prepare. I highl

5 stars

Delicious, good value and easy to prepare. I highly recommend.

There was no meat in this only pasta. A waste of m

1 stars

There was no meat in this only pasta. A waste of money! Poor value, Tesco, you’ll have to do better.

Wouldnt buy again

5 stars

Tasty meal lovely flavouring

Finest Steak Ragu - plus large blood vessel

2 stars

Looked lovely, but whilst eating I came across a big blood vessel attached to a piece of steak. Put me off and binned it.

Sack the chef !!

1 stars

foul tasting primary school dinner for the 1970's,

Won’t buy again....

1 stars

Really did not enjoy this. The tiny amount of steak in the meal was really tough and chewy. No depth of flavour.

Very bland and steak tough will not get it again

1 stars

Very bland and steak tough will not get it again

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

