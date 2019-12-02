Tesco Finest Steak Ragu Pappardelle 400G

YUK
Don't waste your money, I had one mouthful and throw it away it was disgusting.
Disappointing
A very disappointing meal, especially for the price and the title ' ...Finest' - nooope! Pasta was very dry, did not contain much Beef and the tiny amount of sauce tasted quite tangy - don't recommend and will not buy again.
Full of flavour and just enough.
Delicious, good value and easy to prepare. I highly recommend.
There was no meat in this only pasta. A waste of money! Poor value, Tesco, you’ll have to do better.
Wouldnt buy again
Tasty meal lovely flavouring
Finest Steak Ragu - plus large blood vessel
Looked lovely, but whilst eating I came across a big blood vessel attached to a piece of steak. Put me off and binned it.
Sack the chef !!
foul tasting primary school dinner for the 1970's,
Won’t buy again....
Really did not enjoy this. The tiny amount of steak in the meal was really tough and chewy. No depth of flavour.
Very bland and steak tough will not get it again
