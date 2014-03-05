By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Max Echinacea Cold & Flu Relief Tablets 30S

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Max Strength Echinacea Cold and Flu Relief.
  • A traditional herbal medicinal product used to relieve the symptoms of the common cold and influenza type infections based on traditional use only.

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients

Each film coated tablet contains: 143 mg of extract (dry extract) from Echinacea purpurea root (6-7:1) (equivalent ot 858 mg - 1000 mg of Echinacea purpurea (L.) Moench, root), Extraction solvent: Ethanol 30 % v/v.

Also contains: maltodextrin, calcium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate, microcrystalline cellulose, croscarmellose sodium, colloidal anhydrous silica, magnesium stearate, hypromellose, purified talc, titanium dioxide (E171), yellow iron oxide (E172).
 

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • DOSAGE
    Start at first signs of common cold. For oral use.  
    Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.  
    Adults, elderly and children over 12 years: 1 tablet, three times a day if required.  

    This product is not suitable if you are under 12 years of age, pregnant or breastfeeding. If sympton worsen, or do not improve within 10days you must see a doctor or pharmacist.  

    DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.  

     

    WARNINGS  
    • Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any of the ingredients. 
    • Do not use if blister is broken.  
    • Do not use these tablets after the expiry date shown on pack.  


    Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.  
    KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.  

     

    THR 20894/0063 

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Helps prevent illness

5 stars

Helps prevent illness

I bought this at the first sign of a cold hoping t

5 stars

I bought this at the first sign of a cold hoping that it would relieve symptoms and stop it developing. I am impressed that by the second day of taking the tablets I am feeling fine.

