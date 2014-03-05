Tesco Max Echinacea Cold & Flu Relief Tablets 30S

DOSAGE

Start at first signs of common cold. For oral use.

Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.

Adults, elderly and children over 12 years: 1 tablet, three times a day if required.

This product is not suitable if you are under 12 years of age, pregnant or breastfeeding. If sympton worsen, or do not improve within 10days you must see a doctor or pharmacist.

DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.

WARNINGS

• Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any of the ingredients.

• Do not use if blister is broken.

• Do not use these tablets after the expiry date shown on pack.



Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.

KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

THR 20894/0063