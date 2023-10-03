L'Oreal Paris Elnett Volume Strong Hold 400ml
Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.Achieve long-lasting volume and texture with Elnett Volume Flat Hair Strong Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H strong hold.Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
Disappears at the stroke of a brushGoes well withL'Oreal Elnett Flexible Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Coloured Hair UV Filter Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Normal Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Shine Dull Hair Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Care For Damaged Hair Strong Hold Argan Oil Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Heat Protect Styling Spray 170ml
Up to 24H strong hold and long-lasting volume and textureIconic micro diffuser hairsprayGives natural hair movement and shineProtects your style against the effects of humidityBrush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyleNo stiffness, stickiness or visible residue
Pack size: 400ML
Ingredients
1181079 C, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Acrylates/t-Butylacrylamide Copolymer, Aqua / Water, Hydroxycitronellal, PEG/PPG-4/12 Dimethicone, Magnesium Acetate, Arginine, Aminomethyl Propanol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Serine, Citronellol, Coumarin, Glutamic Acid, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C192921/2)
Net Contents
400ml
Preparation and Usage
Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away, spraying at the roots for added lift. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.