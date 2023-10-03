L'Oreal Paris Elnett Volume Strong Hold 400ml

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

4(2)

Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.Achieve long-lasting volume and texture with Elnett Volume Flat Hair Strong Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H strong hold.Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
Up to 24H strong hold and long-lasting volume and textureIconic micro diffuser hairsprayGives natural hair movement and shineProtects your style against the effects of humidityBrush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyleNo stiffness, stickiness or visible residue
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1181079 C, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Acrylates/t-Butylacrylamide Copolymer, Aqua / Water, Hydroxycitronellal, PEG/PPG-4/12 Dimethicone, Magnesium Acetate, Arginine, Aminomethyl Propanol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Serine, Citronellol, Coumarin, Glutamic Acid, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C192921/2)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away, spraying at the roots for added lift. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

