Ginsters Chicken & Bacon Pasty 180G
New
- Energy1905kJ 457kcal23%
- Fat26.6g38%
- Saturates12.9g65%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt2.01g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ/254kcal
Product Description
- British roast chicken and smoked bacon with added water, with potato, onion and spring onion wrapped in light puff pastry.
- Need some inspiration on sides? Have a look at our recommendations from Cornish Michelin Star and Head Chef, Chris Eden. https://www.ginsters.co.uk/side-dishes/
- Certified palm oil - https://www.ginsters.co.uk/palm-oil/
- At Ginsters, we ensure to use only the best of quality ingredients to bring you your favourite pasties. We've been baking these to perfection since 1969.
- -100% British farmed chicken
- -Made with British farmed vegetables
- -Baked in Cornwall, United Kingdom
- -No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- -We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
- -Source of protein
- -Suitable for home freezing
- -Can be eaten hot or cold
- -Perfect for easy lunches, evening meals and on-the-go
- Our Chicken & Bacon Pasty is made with 100% British chicken breast and 100% British smoked bacon with added water in a cream sauce with onion, potato, a hint of pink peppercorns, honey and wholegrain mustard wrapped in puff pastry.
- We've made it easy for you. Bringing you a delicious & easy meal solution, perfect for any day of the week. Whether you fancy a pasty for your lunch, or an evening meal, we have you sorted. For further ease, we've made them suitable so they can be frozen at home. Our pasties can be eaten both hot and cold, but are best served hot and only take 20 minutes in the oven.
- We have a variety of products all packed with flavour suitable for an evening home meal, food on-the-go, snacking or picnics. We also cater to all dietary needs. Whether you're vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, we have something for you. Have a look at the other products in our range.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 100% British farmed chicken & pork
- No added artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk, Roast Chicken (12%) (British Chicken, Cornflour, Salt), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Onion, Spring Onion, Smoked Flavoured Bacon (1.6%) (British Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Salt, Natural Smoke Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Cornflour, Smoked Bacon with added Water (0.9%) (British Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Emulsifier: Pentasodium Triphosphate, Dextrose), Chicken Bouillon (Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken, Chicken Fat), Butter (Milk), Egg, Salt, White Pepper, Mustard
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen: 25-30 mins.
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 15-20 mins.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy this pasty hot or cold
Warnings
Name and address
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
Return to
- We're here to help
- Tel: 01579 386333
- Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
- facebook.com/ginsters
- www.ginsters.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1058kJ/254kcal
|Fat
|14.8g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.12g
Safety information
Care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
