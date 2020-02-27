Crockpot 3.5L Black Slow Cooker

Broke while in use!
Ceramic bowl cracked while in use. Heard a loud “pop” to find one side had a large hairline crack inside and out of the bowl. This was only the second time id used it. It was Only bought 8days ago. Food was ruined. Returning to store.
Simple to use
This was a repeat purchase - I use the one I already had so much I bought another identical one- so I can cook two different dishes at the same time
Mum to be stocking the freezer!
I bought this so I could stock the freezer before my baby is born with delicious meals I only need to pop in the pot. So far, I’ve baked a cake in it, which was delicious and made the kitchen smell good! It’s an attractive looking cooker so I don’t mInd it being on the sideboard. The outside does get warm; I also put a place mat underneath it, just in case. Easy to use and easy to clean. Only thing I wish it had is a light to show that it’s on. There isn’t a timer bit happy to use my phone. Great value for the price.
Perfect
This slow cooker is perfect ! Great size looks good and cooks great!
Crockpot
I bought this to replace the one my husband smashed by dropping the dish on the floor! Tesco was the best price and cheaper than buying another dish! I love using the Crockpot, meat is so tender when cooked this way. Excellent food and value for money. Thanks Tesco :)
Nice size and good to look at
I bought this recently really neat looking and easy to use
Crock pot
Very versatile as can be used in oven. Dishwasher safe as well. A must have item in any kitchen.
Brilliant, so easy to use
produces high quality meals ready for when we all walk through the door at the end of a busy day.
Little cracker
I bought this last Monday. So glad i did. I am not a great cook and i have used this little beauty 4 times. So easy no fuss . Made chicken curry beef burginion rice pudding and a chilli con carne. All very tasty
Kitchen essential!
I bought one of these a few weeks ago and loved it. I found it very useful but my husband is a meat eater and I'm a vegetarian so I didn't want my stuff in with his. So I've just bought a second. Easy to use and invaluable. Recipes online. Keep finding new things I can do with it. For a veggie cooking meat it's simple to throw bit of oil, herbs and raw chicken in and not look at it until its done hours later. You can even put soup on to warm and you don't have to watch it. Just brilliant.