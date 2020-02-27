By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Crockpot 3.5L Black Slow Cooker

4.5(1146)Write a review
Crockpot 3.5L Black Slow Cooker
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Crock-Pot slow cooker in black
  • 3.5L capacity
  • High, low and warm settings
  • The perfect size Crock-Pot slow cooker for 3-4 people, all you need is this one pot to create your favourite slow cooked meals for all the family! The CSC025-01 Classic Crock-Pot Slow Cooker has a beautiful stainless steel finish so you can slow cook in style!

    Using a Crock-Pot provides you with the luxury to prepare a meal early and have it cook all day without you needing to lift another finger; fuss free, simple cooking that will deliver a wholesome, flavourful and nutritious meal for all the family.

    Perfect for feeding up to 4 people; this 3.5L slow cooker is ideal for families or entertaining guests. Simply prepare your ingredients, pop them in the Crock-Pot stoneware before you go to work or pop out for the day, and arrive home to a nutritious home-cooked meal. It's a healthier, more cost-efficient and a convenient way to serve tasty, healthy meals and the possibilities are endless!

    You have 3 heat settings to choose from; low, high and keep-warm. Turn your slow cooker dial to "High" and get a hot meal, snack or appetizer in no time. Many desserts, soups and sauces can be cooked using this setting. Set your slow cooker to "Low" to leave all day long; perfect for slow cooking meat, curries or stews. The handy "Keep Warm" function is perfect if you are entertaining guests and will keep food warm until the party is over, or until you are ready to eat!

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1146 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Broke while in use!

1 stars

Ceramic bowl cracked while in use. Heard a loud “pop” to find one side had a large hairline crack inside and out of the bowl. This was only the second time id used it. It was Only bought 8days ago. Food was ruined. Returning to store.

Simple to use

5 stars

This was a repeat purchase - I use the one I already had so much I bought another identical one- so I can cook two different dishes at the same time

Mum to be stocking the freezer!

4 stars

I bought this so I could stock the freezer before my baby is born with delicious meals I only need to pop in the pot. So far, I’ve baked a cake in it, which was delicious and made the kitchen smell good! It’s an attractive looking cooker so I don’t mInd it being on the sideboard. The outside does get warm; I also put a place mat underneath it, just in case. Easy to use and easy to clean. Only thing I wish it had is a light to show that it’s on. There isn’t a timer bit happy to use my phone. Great value for the price.

Perfect

5 stars

This slow cooker is perfect ! Great size looks good and cooks great!

Crockpot

5 stars

I bought this to replace the one my husband smashed by dropping the dish on the floor! Tesco was the best price and cheaper than buying another dish! I love using the Crockpot, meat is so tender when cooked this way. Excellent food and value for money. Thanks Tesco :)

Nice size and good to look at

5 stars

I bought this recently really neat looking and easy to use

Crock pot

5 stars

Very versatile as can be used in oven. Dishwasher safe as well. A must have item in any kitchen.

Brilliant, so easy to use

5 stars

produces high quality meals ready for when we all walk through the door at the end of a busy day.

Little cracker

5 stars

I bought this last Monday. So glad i did. I am not a great cook and i have used this little beauty 4 times. So easy no fuss . Made chicken curry beef burginion rice pudding and a chilli con carne. All very tasty

Kitchen essential!

5 stars

I bought one of these a few weeks ago and loved it. I found it very useful but my husband is a meat eater and I'm a vegetarian so I didn't want my stuff in with his. So I've just bought a second. Easy to use and invaluable. Recipes online. Keep finding new things I can do with it. For a veggie cooking meat it's simple to throw bit of oil, herbs and raw chicken in and not look at it until its done hours later. You can even put soup on to warm and you don't have to watch it. Just brilliant.

1-10 of 1146 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Schwartz Slow Cookers Chicken Curry 33G

£ 1.00
£3.04/100g

Schwartz Slow Cooker Beef & Ale Stew 43G

£ 1.00
£2.33/100g

Tesco Scss12 3L Slow Cooker

£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Schwartz Slow Cooker Bbq Pulled Pork 35G

£ 1.00
£2.86/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here