New
Kelloggs Rice Krispies Squares Marshmallows 8X28g

Kelloggs Rice Krispies Squares Marshmallows 8X28g

£3.00

£1.34/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bar (28g)
Energy
502kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1794 kJ

Rice Cereal Bar with a Marshmallow Flavoured Coating.
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Chewy-Tastic Marshmallow snack bars are Rice Krispies cereal combined with a marshmallow flavoured coating that packs yummy tastes and textures in every bite.
- A uniquely crispy, chewy, gooey snacking experience.- Try the full tasty range of Rice Krispies Squares flavours: Chewy-Tastic Marshmallow, Delightfully Chocolatey, Curious Caramel & Chocolate, Chocolatey Orange Flavour, Cookies and Cream Flavour, Mint Choc Shake Flavour.- Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Chewy-Tastic Marshmallow snack bars contain 8 bars per pack.
Pack size: 224G

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (35%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Marshmallow (33%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Beef Gelatin, Flavouring), Fructose, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Flavouring (contains Milk), Emulsifiers (E472e, E472a), Antioxidant (E320)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

8 x 28g ℮

