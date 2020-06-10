By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Thighs & Drumsticks 500G

Tesco Organic Thighs & Drumsticks 500G
£ 5.40
£10.80/kg
One typical chicken drumstick and thigh
  • Energy1374kJ 329kcal
    16%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 708kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A organic chicken drumsticks and thighs.
  • From trusted British farms. We have worked in partnership with our expert farmer, Harry, for more than ten years. The open pastures of his farms in Lincolnshire and Norfolk allow our organic chickens to roam freely and forage as they please. They are fed an organic cereal based diet developed by a team of nutritionists to ensure the birds get what they need at each stage of their lives to deliver truly organic quality.
  • Free to Roam & Play Reared with care and able to forage naturally outdoors
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 Drumsticks: 25-30 mins /Thighs: 35-40 mins Place chicken drumsticks on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Place chicken thighs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

approx. 2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken drumstick and thigh (194g)
Energy708kJ / 170kcal1374kJ / 329kcal
Fat10.6g20.6g
Saturates3.5g6.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.6g36.1g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good sized portions

4 stars

fresh & clean meat, baked well, tated good, will buy again

Not good anymore and wont be buying these again

2 stars

This used to be good and I was regularly buying it. Earlier I could find two good thighs and three drumsticks with enough flesh. But now they are selling two small drumstick not having enough flesh and two small thighs. This is not good enough for the price and I have therefore stopped buying it.

500g or 250g ?

3 stars

The product is excellent quality of that there is no doubt. However, as the 500g includes skin and bone weight, The true weight of the meat is about 250g. The price seems reasonable for organic chicken if it were actually 500g not inclusive of skin and bones. Would be preferable to label it as 250g of meat plus skin and bones rather than 500g, which in my view is a little misleading when used for recipes that require a certain gram of actual meat. Other than that its a fantastic product.

Hmmm...

3 stars

Hmmm...three drumsticks and one thigh, not sure its worth the price ticket. If it was two of each then possibly?

