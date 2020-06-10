Tesco Organic Thighs & Drumsticks 500G

Good sized portions
fresh & clean meat, baked well, tated good, will buy again
Not good anymore and wont be buying these again
This used to be good and I was regularly buying it. Earlier I could find two good thighs and three drumsticks with enough flesh. But now they are selling two small drumstick not having enough flesh and two small thighs. This is not good enough for the price and I have therefore stopped buying it.
500g or 250g ?
The product is excellent quality of that there is no doubt. However, as the 500g includes skin and bone weight, The true weight of the meat is about 250g. The price seems reasonable for organic chicken if it were actually 500g not inclusive of skin and bones. Would be preferable to label it as 250g of meat plus skin and bones rather than 500g, which in my view is a little misleading when used for recipes that require a certain gram of actual meat. Other than that its a fantastic product.
Hmmm...
Hmmm...three drumsticks and one thigh, not sure its worth the price ticket. If it was two of each then possibly?