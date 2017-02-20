By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Pure Active Intensive Blackhead Face Scrub 150Ml

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Pure Active Intensive Blackhead Face Scrub 150Ml
£ 4.50
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Pure Active Intensive Blackhead Exfoliating Face Scrub
  • Notice results clearing blackheads in 1 day
  • Enriched formula with 2% purifying salicylic acid & HerbaSoothe
  • 150ml bottle of Pure Active face scrub
  • Blackhead Exfoliating Anti Spot Face Scrub. Garnier PureActive is a generation of concentrated formulae tested on spot-prone skin.
  • Is Garnier Pure Active Intensive Blackhead Exfoliating Anti-Spot Cleansing Face Scrub right for me?
  • Yes, if your skin is prone to blackheads and you want instant, effective action to help clear blackheads and fade marks.
  • Yes, if you want to help fight the appearance of spots and help prevent their reappearance.
  • Why is it different? Its creamy formula delivers an instant double action to help fight spots and fade marks:
  • 1. The Concentrated formula, with natural exfoliating micro-particles and a well known anti-bacterial ingredient, helps clear blackheads and fight the appearance of spots.
  • 2. Thanks to its remarkable scrubbing properties and enriched with a natural active derived from Blueberry, it reduces the appearance of marks.
  • Its secret? A formula enriched with a unique combination of active ingredients to instantly help fight spots and fade marks whilst respecting your skin: 2% purifying Salicylic acid, a maximum concentration of an extremely effective anti-bacterial ingredient**, selected to help clear pores and protect against spots even before they appear.
  • ** In vitro tests.
  • The natural power of plants - HerbaSoothe is a natural active derived from Blueberry, selected for its caring and soothing properties.
  • The result: Your skin is deeply cleansed - helping to protect against spots and blackheads. Marks appear reduced. Results from day 1*.
  • *Deeply cleanses pores (self-assessments on 50 women).
  • Our Garnier Skin Active philosophy: We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purify. Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • 2% purifying salicylic acid + herbasoothe
  • Results from day 1
  • Helps fight spots
  • Fades marks
  • Tested on spot-prone skin
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

695638 12, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Palmitic Acid, Steareth-21, Perlite, Salicylic Acid, Coco-Betaine, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, CI 77007 / Ultramarines, Copper PCA, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Menthol, Myristic Acid, Myristyl Alcohol, Pentasodium Ethylenediamine Tetramethylene Phosphonate, Polysorbate 60, Propylene Glycol, Silica, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Sorbitol, Stearyl Alcohol, T-Butyl Alcohol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B181167/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Use daily on wet face. Gently apply the foamy cream scrub to your face in circular motions, paying particular attention to your T-Zone. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid the eye contour area.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A MUST Buy

5 stars

An excellent product, it has not only prevented outbreak of spots on my skin, but reduced the appearance of blackheads and scars left behind from spots. This is one of the best face scrubs I have used and highly recommend to anyone longing for smooth, spotless, scar-free skin

Excellent product. Great value for money, too.

5 stars

Love this product. Will be buying it regularly from now on.

Great product

5 stars

I bought this product for my wife she really like it.

Fabulous product for people with oily skin

5 stars

Clears blackheads and spots effortlessly without drying the skin. It can be used twice a day unlike some other scrubs which are extremely harsh on the skin. It is also reasonably priced.

Well worth it

4 stars

This scrub leaves your skin feeling smooth and invigorating.

