Garnier Pure Active Intensive Blackhead Face Scrub 150Ml

A MUST Buy
An excellent product, it has not only prevented outbreak of spots on my skin, but reduced the appearance of blackheads and scars left behind from spots. This is one of the best face scrubs I have used and highly recommend to anyone longing for smooth, spotless, scar-free skin
Excellent product. Great value for money, too.
Love this product. Will be buying it regularly from now on.
Great product
I bought this product for my wife she really like it.
Fabulous product for people with oily skin
Clears blackheads and spots effortlessly without drying the skin. It can be used twice a day unlike some other scrubs which are extremely harsh on the skin. It is also reasonably priced.
Well worth it
This scrub leaves your skin feeling smooth and invigorating.