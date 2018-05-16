Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray 300Ml

Product Description
- Blasting Freeze Spray
- It's got to be got2b!
- Stop! Hair up or I'll spray! Create scandalously strong hold6 or fix the results of the hairstyle you have already created with got2b. Let your hair freeze - until the next shampoo. For high-class styles only.
- For screaming hold
- Freeze, fix, ultimate hold6
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum (Fragrance)
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: For total hold, spray evenly all over your hair from a distance of 30 cm, or apply to individual strands for extra hold. Use in short bursts.
- Extra Tip:
- For over the top spikes, spray heavily & twist tips. Allow to dry & finish with an additional blast.
- For that messy look, spray hair from roots to ends & massage with fingertips in a circular motion. Finish with a direct blast to cement your style.
- For maximum effect, use got2b glued spiking glue in your wet hair & fix it with got2b glued blasting freeze spray.
Warnings
- Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: UK 0800 3289214 IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
