Salter 1036 Self Service Platform Scale 5Kg

4.5(127)Write a review
£ 15.00
Product Description

  • Weigh direct on scale or in a bowl
  • Weight capacity 5kg/11lb
  • Digital display. Batteries included
  • Get the best from your recipes by ensuring that your ingredients are accurately weighed with the Salter Aquatronic platform scales. They are modern and have a sleek silvery finish to fit in with most kitchen schemes.
  • Up to 5kg/11lb of ingredients or food can be weighed, clearly displayed by a 0.5" digital LCD. You can measure your ingredients either directly on the scales or in a bowl. The scales will adjust automatically to most bowls and containers.
  • Batteries are included.

Information

127 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Very clever

4 stars

Very pleased with purchase but from my point it is to clever for its own good

Very Lightweight

4 stars

I bought this to replace my old dial scales. I found these very accurate and easy to use. I like the feature of being able to switch from grams to ounces etc. by the press of a button. The only reason I have given 4 stars is because I find it difficult to read which weight I am using as the writing eg. g for grams is very tiny.

Excellent product

5 stars

I brought 1 set for my granddaughter,I was so impressed with them that I got a set for myself

Good value

5 stars

These are good value for money. Good quality and very sturdy

Great set of scales

5 stars

Do just the job and not temperamental like other touch ones

Great food scales

5 stars

Great item for the price, does exactly what you want it to. Solid construction

Fab buy

5 stars

bought these last week to replace my old ones. What a difference. Very modern and easy to use. Easy to store away.

Perfect for the job.

5 stars

Great set of scales. Neat, good looking and very positive buttons.

Does what it’s meant to

4 stars

Weighs things.. good features Only downside is it feels cheap.. plastic almost

Simple and easy to use

4 stars

Bought this a month ago and was cheap but dies the job, not as slick as some of the more expensive ones but we don’t use it that much so didn’t want to spend much! Very happy with it

