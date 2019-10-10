Salter 1036 Self Service Platform Scale 5Kg

Very clever
Very pleased with purchase but from my point it is to clever for its own good
Very Lightweight
I bought this to replace my old dial scales. I found these very accurate and easy to use. I like the feature of being able to switch from grams to ounces etc. by the press of a button. The only reason I have given 4 stars is because I find it difficult to read which weight I am using as the writing eg. g for grams is very tiny.
Excellent product
I brought 1 set for my granddaughter,I was so impressed with them that I got a set for myself
Good value
These are good value for money. Good quality and very sturdy
Great set of scales
Do just the job and not temperamental like other touch ones
Great food scales
Great item for the price, does exactly what you want it to. Solid construction
Fab buy
bought these last week to replace my old ones. What a difference. Very modern and easy to use. Easy to store away.
Perfect for the job.
Great set of scales. Neat, good looking and very positive buttons.
Does what it’s meant to
Weighs things.. good features Only downside is it feels cheap.. plastic almost
Simple and easy to use
Bought this a month ago and was cheap but dies the job, not as slick as some of the more expensive ones but we don’t use it that much so didn’t want to spend much! Very happy with it