U Jedrusia Meat Croquettes 400G

U Jedrusia Meat Croquettes 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Fried breaded crepes with a pork and beef filling.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Recipe no 10
  • No flavour enhancers
  • Without preservatives
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour, Meat (Pork, Beef) 16%, Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Paprika Extract/Paprika), Soya Protein, Fried Onion 3% (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Spices, Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Celery, Mustard allergies due to manufacturing process

Storage

Keep at temperatures +2° to +6°C.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving. Once opened use immediately.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Fry in a deep fat fryer at 160°C for 2-4 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively bake in the fan oven at 200°C for 7-10 mins.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a hot pan with oil for 5 mins, turning half way through

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not eat uncooked.

Name and address

  • U Jędrusia Sp. z o.o.,
  • Przemęczanki 32,
  • 32-107 Radziemice.

Return to

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuescooked product: per 100 g:
Energy 979 kJ/234 kcal
Fat 10 g
of which saturates 2.2 g
Carbohydrate 25 g
of which sugar 2.8 g
Fibre 1.6 g
Protein 9.8 g
Salt 1.3 g

Safety information

Do not eat uncooked.

