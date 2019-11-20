U Jedrusia Meat Croquettes 400G

Product Description
- Fried breaded crepes with a pork and beef filling.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Recipe no 10
- No flavour enhancers
- Without preservatives
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Meat (Pork, Beef) 16%, Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Paprika Extract/Paprika), Soya Protein, Fried Onion 3% (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Spices, Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Celery, Mustard allergies due to manufacturing process
Storage
Keep at temperatures +2° to +6°C.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving. Once opened use immediately.
Deep Fry
Instructions: Fry in a deep fat fryer at 160°C for 2-4 mins.
Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively bake in the fan oven at 200°C for 7-10 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a hot pan with oil for 5 mins, turning half way through
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not eat uncooked.
Name and address
- U Jędrusia Sp. z o.o.,
- Przemęczanki 32,
- 32-107 Radziemice.
Return to
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|cooked product: per 100 g:
|Energy
|979 kJ/234 kcal
|Fat
|10 g
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|of which sugar
|2.8 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|Protein
|9.8 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
Safety information
Do not eat uncooked.
