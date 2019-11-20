U Jedrusia Meat Croquettes 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving. Once opened use immediately.



Deep Fry

Instructions: Fry in a deep fat fryer at 160°C for 2-4 mins.



Oven cook

Instructions: Alternatively bake in the fan oven at 200°C for 7-10 mins.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry in a hot pan with oil for 5 mins, turning half way through

