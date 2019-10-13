By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 500G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 500G
£ 0.75
£0.15/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy418kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, double cream and medium fat soft cheese sauce with sugar and sweetener.
  • A Taste of Italy With double cream, soft cheese and mixed herbs for a rich, creamy flavour
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée (75%), Tomato (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Double Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (2%), Sugar, Onion, Herbs, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Powder, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).

Medium Fat Soft Cheese contains: Cheese (Milk), Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy334kJ / 81kcal418kJ / 101kcal
Fat5.9g7.4g
Saturates1.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate5.4g6.8g
Sugars4.0g5.0g
Fibre1.1g1.4g
Protein0.9g1.1g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very handy.

5 stars

Always use this or similar pasta bake sauce with some tinned tomatoes when making tuna casserole - 2 tins tuna (impossible now to get the large tins tuna), cooked pasta of choice, mixed in large baking dish with this and a tin of tomatoes, topped with grated/sliced cheddar and baked. Quick to prepare and lovely to eat. Any leftovers are frozen for later.

Excellent value

5 stars

I replaced a well known brand double the price and the family all said it was better than our usual one and yet half the price

Best for tuna pasta bake

5 stars

I buy this sauce once a week to make the best tuna pasta bake! Just add tuna, sweetcorn, red peppers and pasta twists and slam it in the oven. Just before serving, add grated strong cheese, cook for a few more minutes then serve!! The best you'll taste.

Great go to sauce

5 stars

I buy this regularly. Have tried other pasta bakes and other brands but always go back to this. Add in chorizo or olives, sweet corn, anything for a bit of variety but on it's own is just as nice. Great and easy dinner for kids.

