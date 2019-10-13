Tesco Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 500G

Very handy.
Always use this or similar pasta bake sauce with some tinned tomatoes when making tuna casserole - 2 tins tuna (impossible now to get the large tins tuna), cooked pasta of choice, mixed in large baking dish with this and a tin of tomatoes, topped with grated/sliced cheddar and baked. Quick to prepare and lovely to eat. Any leftovers are frozen for later.
Excellent value
I replaced a well known brand double the price and the family all said it was better than our usual one and yet half the price
Best for tuna pasta bake
I buy this sauce once a week to make the best tuna pasta bake! Just add tuna, sweetcorn, red peppers and pasta twists and slam it in the oven. Just before serving, add grated strong cheese, cook for a few more minutes then serve!! The best you'll taste.
Great go to sauce
I buy this regularly. Have tried other pasta bakes and other brands but always go back to this. Add in chorizo or olives, sweet corn, anything for a bit of variety but on it's own is just as nice. Great and easy dinner for kids.