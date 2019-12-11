Cherrygood Cherry Juice Drink 1 Litre

carrot juice
carrot juice labelled Cherry as it does contain a small % of cherry
Water, Cherry Juice from Concentrate (25%) (Sour Cherry (20%), Montmorency Cherry (5%)), Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot and Cherry), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Once opened, keep refrigerated, store in an upright position and drink within 4 days.For Best Before End: see top of pack.
A 1 litre carton contains 5 glasses of a 200ml serving
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml serving
|% adult RI* per 200ml serving
|Energy
|83kJ
|166kJ
|2%
|-
|20kcal
|40kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|8.4g
|9%
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C
|30mg
|60mg
|0%
|NRV**
|(37.5%)
|(75%)
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
