Cherrygood Cherry Juice Drink 1 Litre

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Cherry Juice Drink
  • Follow us on Twitter @CherryGoodJuice
  • Pour yourself a glass of the good stuff
  • We call it... the happy juice
  • Bursting with flavour, Cherry Good's amazing taste comes straight from the delicious juice of pure cherries we cram into every carton.
  • Sweet, a touch Tart and a lot Delicious, it's packed full of luscious refreshment to get you blossoming with happiness.
  • Ready to grab life by the cherries?
  • You can live the Cherry Good life all day long...
  • Cherry Good Morning...
  • Start your day with right way with a couple of glasses of refreshing Cherry Good.
  • Cherry Good Day...
  • When you're out and about, top up your refreshment levels with a handy Cherry Good to Go mini carton.
  • Cherry Good Evening...
  • Light up your nights with a delicious Cherry Good cocktail - you'll find loads of exciting ideas on our website.
  • Grab life by the cherries
  • Sweet, a touch tart and a lot delicious
  • It's a taste of the good life
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cherry Juice from Concentrate (25%) (Sour Cherry (20%), Montmorency Cherry (5%)), Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot and Cherry), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated, store in an upright position and drink within 4 days.For Best Before End: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

A 1 litre carton contains 5 glasses of a 200ml serving

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside

Name and address

  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Mallard Court,
  • Express Park,
  • Bridgwater,
  • Somerset,
  • TA6 4RN,

Return to

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml serving% adult RI* per 200ml serving
Energy 83kJ166kJ2%
-20kcal40kcal
Fat 0g0g0%
of which saturates 0g0g0%
Carbohydrate 4.2g8.4g
of which sugars 4.2g8.4g9%
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0.1g0.2g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin C 30mg60mg0%
NRV**(37.5%)(75%)
*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value---
A 1 litre carton contains 5 glasses of a 200ml serving---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

carrot juice

1 stars

carrot juice labelled Cherry as it does contain a small % of cherry

