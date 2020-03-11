Vo5 Heat Protect Styling Spray 200Ml

Makes a difference
Nice, light fragrance. Doesn't feel sticky. Brushes through hair easily. My hair has been abused with bleach over the years and this makes my hair a lot more manageable! Leaves the ends soft rather than the usual frizz ha. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely spray
I think this heat spray is great let my hair smelling great and feeling lovely. No sticky feeling or heaviness [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good stuff!
I was given a bottle of V05 Heat Protect Spray to try. I have to say I was impressed. The spray is very fine so it settles nicely all over the head rather than in clumps. It doesn't leave my hair feeling greasy. In fact it actually leaves my hair feeling softer which surprised me. Another plus for this product is the scent, it's very pleasant, light and fruity. I don't normally bother with heat protect sprays but this product has me converted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Vo5 heat protect spray
I couldn't wait to try the vo5 heat protect product,my hair is naturally thick/ frizzy and I have always struggled to tame it! So as you can imagine I was sceptical...but after spraying my hair with vo5 heat protect spray and blow drying ,it felt so sleek and smooth.smells lovely too! I was definitely pleasantly surprised with the results and would recommend to my friends/family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Vo5 Heat spray
I was a little dubious of trying this as I've found past similar products have made me go more greasy than shiny however I am really impressed with this one! My hair feels a lot sleeker and shiny once blow dried and styled whether it be straighteners or curlers and it's certainly helped control my frizz! Definitely a product I'd recommend to anyway that regularly heat styles there hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
VO5 Heat Defence Spray
Loving the spray...After washing ans blowdrying my hair I straightned it using the VO5 Spray...It left my hair feeling silky smooth No frizz and lastes all day...It doesn't leave no residue or leave the hair feeling greasy or heavy...Would defintley buy again and recommend to use for a Lovely finish on any hairstyle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Andrea1982
My hair can be very dry when using straighteners, but since using this product before straightening my hair has left it smooth and sliky with out dryness. A great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing! My new must-have
Absolutely love this spray, it leaves my hair silky & smooth Really easy to use, just towel dry your hair, a quick spritz all over & blow dry. I also team it with the sleek & smooth VO5 cream to tame any stray hairs It still looks & feels smooth the day after My new must-have. I will definitely be using this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I loved it and would highly reccommend!
I was really impressed with this product. I have coloured hair and I use straighteners a lot so it is often quite dry. I have been using this spray for two weeks now and it has made a real difference. My hair feels more sleek and there are fewer fly-away hairs. It is really easy to use and has a good scent. I would recommend this product to anyone who uses heat sources on their hair! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for sleek hair
I've been using this heat spray for 2 weeks now. Use it when j use my hair straighteners, makes my hair nice and silky smooth. Will buy this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]