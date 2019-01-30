By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Multiaction Spray 500Ml

4.5(29)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.00/litre

Product Description

  • Multi-Action Spray
  • At Ecover, we have been pioneering green science for over 30 years to bring you effective, naturally-derived cleaners.
  • Our plant-based and mineral ingredients work hard on surfaces to tackle grease and grime leaving no chemical residues, just a sparkling clean home.
  • Ecover's pioneering, bee-inspired eco-surfactants put petrochemical ingredients to shame and clean brilliantly - we're buzzing about them.
  • We use a formula which dries quickly on your surfaces so that you are not left with smears or streaks, just sparkle and shine.
  • Ingredients inspired by bees
  • Quick drying formula
  • Tackles grease & grime
  • UNEP Award
  • Cruelty-Free international
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Non-ionic Surfactants, Perfume, Others: Water, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Citrate, Lactic Acid

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: For use on kitchen surfaces, tables, chairs and other hard surfaces. Spray directly onto surface and wipe clean. No need to rinse.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Trigger. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.ecover.com
  • 08451302230
  • info@ecovercareline.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great cleaning spray

5 stars

Amazing value for money.....goes a long way. Surprisingly good lather and far superior results compared to other brands. 100% converted to using this and no other brands. A bonus that it is economically friendly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy Spray

4 stars

I use this for daily cleaning of spillages. It has a nice unobtrusive smell and the trigger is easy to use one-handed. It won't remove everything, so you will probably need a back-up cleaner for stubborn dried-on spills.

Great, simple cleaner

5 stars

This cleaner is super efficient, maybe lacking strength on hard set grease, but it was to be expected. Nice smell, not too strong, and no icky feeling on my hands after using it. Received it as a test, but I will definitely buy a bottle when this one is empty, and we bought the washing up liquid to match! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works for everything

5 stars

I’m happy I got introduced to this brand.ive used it to clean all kinds of surfaces, kitchen counter, bathroom sink, wooden furniture and it works great. It has a really subtle , natural scent and it’s ecological which makes me like it even more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product and a lovely hippy brand

4 stars

I have been using the multi action spray for a couple of weeks now and I love it. It's refreshing to see an eco friendly product with a lovely story behind the brand. The scent is quite fresh and not too fragranced which is nice, especially when using in the kitchen. The spray function is smooth and good quality. It removes oil and grime pretty easily without having to use too much spray and it leaves a nice shine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results

5 stars

This product is a god send. It cleans so well, dosent leave no residue. Other products i have used leave a gritty feel on the surface but this product cleans well leaves no grit and is eco friendly. I would look in to buy other products in this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

At last a 'clean' product that cleans!

5 stars

Very efficient 'multi-usage' product, ideal to wipe out stuff from worktops or counters. But what's converted me is Ecover 'green approach' to how they make this product - ie Phosphate-free formula, meaning no water pollution. They also only use recycled plastic to make up their bottles. 100% recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling, strong action spray

5 stars

I used this spray for the first time and was really dubious as I have never used an eco-friendly spray before. I didn’t think it would smell good or cut through grease being what it was. It smelt lovely, a strong clean smell which I was not expecting. It made light work of grease and marks from cooking. I would absolutely get this again and recommend this to friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans great!

5 stars

This is a very good product and cuts through grease very well. Amazing quality product however It's a little bit strong in smell but I don't mind. Makes my cuboard doors shine, Would deffinatly buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly surprised!

5 stars

As it was a very natural product I didn't expect it to clean as well as chemical products, but I was pleasantly surprised! It cleaned work surfaces, cooker top and kitchen table with ease, leaving no streaky residue and left a pleasant, light fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

