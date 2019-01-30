Ecover Multiaction Spray 500Ml

Great cleaning spray
Amazing value for money.....goes a long way. Surprisingly good lather and far superior results compared to other brands. 100% converted to using this and no other brands. A bonus that it is economically friendly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Handy Spray
I use this for daily cleaning of spillages. It has a nice unobtrusive smell and the trigger is easy to use one-handed. It won't remove everything, so you will probably need a back-up cleaner for stubborn dried-on spills.
Great, simple cleaner
This cleaner is super efficient, maybe lacking strength on hard set grease, but it was to be expected. Nice smell, not too strong, and no icky feeling on my hands after using it. Received it as a test, but I will definitely buy a bottle when this one is empty, and we bought the washing up liquid to match! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works for everything
I’m happy I got introduced to this brand.ive used it to clean all kinds of surfaces, kitchen counter, bathroom sink, wooden furniture and it works great. It has a really subtle , natural scent and it’s ecological which makes me like it even more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product and a lovely hippy brand
I have been using the multi action spray for a couple of weeks now and I love it. It's refreshing to see an eco friendly product with a lovely story behind the brand. The scent is quite fresh and not too fragranced which is nice, especially when using in the kitchen. The spray function is smooth and good quality. It removes oil and grime pretty easily without having to use too much spray and it leaves a nice shine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great results
This product is a god send. It cleans so well, dosent leave no residue. Other products i have used leave a gritty feel on the surface but this product cleans well leaves no grit and is eco friendly. I would look in to buy other products in this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
At last a 'clean' product that cleans!
Very efficient 'multi-usage' product, ideal to wipe out stuff from worktops or counters. But what's converted me is Ecover 'green approach' to how they make this product - ie Phosphate-free formula, meaning no water pollution. They also only use recycled plastic to make up their bottles. 100% recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smelling, strong action spray
I used this spray for the first time and was really dubious as I have never used an eco-friendly spray before. I didn’t think it would smell good or cut through grease being what it was. It smelt lovely, a strong clean smell which I was not expecting. It made light work of grease and marks from cooking. I would absolutely get this again and recommend this to friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cleans great!
This is a very good product and cuts through grease very well. Amazing quality product however It's a little bit strong in smell but I don't mind. Makes my cuboard doors shine, Would deffinatly buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pleasantly surprised!
As it was a very natural product I didn't expect it to clean as well as chemical products, but I was pleasantly surprised! It cleaned work surfaces, cooker top and kitchen table with ease, leaving no streaky residue and left a pleasant, light fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]