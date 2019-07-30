By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yoghurt

£ 0.50
£0.25/100g
½ of a pot
Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free Greek style natural yogurt.
  • THICK & VELVETY Delicious fat free Greek style natural yogurt made in the West Country
  • THICK & VELVETY
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.
Made using British Milk

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (100g)
Energy232kJ / 55kcal232kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.3g5.3g
Sugars5.3g5.3g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein7.3g7.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not Greek, runney as a nose bleed taste sweet! Goi

2 stars

Not Greek, runney as a nose bleed taste sweet! Going back to Pakeeza

