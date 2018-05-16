Raid Ant Killer Powder 250G

- Raid Ant & Cockroach Killer Powder has been developed to effectively control cockroaches and ants. The dust particles from the powder formulation are picked up by the insect. On most surfaces, with just 60 seconds of contact, ants and cockroaches will start dying within 30 minutes. The product provides continuous protection and helps guard against re-infestations for up to 12 weeks. It can be used in the home, cellars and dry outdoor areas adjacent to buildings, e.g. paths, patios. Apply along runs, trails, cracks and crevices on doorsteps, window frames, and air bricks. Leave the product undisturbed and dry for maximum effect. Re-apply if necessary after 12 weeks.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Continuous protection for up to 12 weeks
- Helps guard against re-infestation
- Can be used indoors and outdoors
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Shake pack gently, remove cap and tilt the container. To treat a surface area of 1 square metre gently squeeze the bottle 5 times, while moving in the direction to be treated, giving a total dose of 3.5g per square metre surface. One squeeze treats 0.2m2. When using outdoors apply to a maximum surface area of 2m2.
Warnings
- Warning
- Use specific risk mitigation measures: Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Wash hands and exposed skin before meals and after use. Keep in a safe place. Do not use where food, feed or water could become contaminated. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Exclude animals during application and prevent access to treated areas. Remove or cover terraria, aquaria and animal cages before application. Cover all water storage tanks before application. Do not apply directly to animals. If required use dry cleaning methods following indoor use of the product e.g. vacuuming. Do not use on soft furnishings. Turn off aquarium air-filter during use.
- First Aid Instructions: Inhalation: Move to fresh air. If breathing is affected, get medical attention. Skin contact: Rinse with plenty of water. Get medical attention if irritation develops and persists. If medical advice is needed, have a product label or container to hand. If swallowed call a poison centre or doctor/ physician if you feel unwell. If in eyes rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do so. Continue rinsing.
- Emergency measures to protect the environment: Spill control: Prevent the product from entering drains, watercourses and waterbodies. If this occurs inform the respective authorities. Personal precautions: Avoid dust formation. Environmental protection: Clean residue from spill site. Do not dispose of waste into sewer. Do not empty into drains. Do not contaminate water courses or waterbodies with chemical or used container. Do not re-use empty container.
- Condition of storage: Store in original container. Keep in a cool, dry place (room temperature or cooler).
- Warning
- Active Ingredient: Deltamethrin 0.05% (0.05g/100g)
- Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- Keep out of reach of children. Collect spillage. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
250g ℮
Safety information
Warning Use specific risk mitigation measures: Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Wash hands and exposed skin before meals and after use. Keep in a safe place. Do not use where food, feed or water could become contaminated. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Exclude animals during application and prevent access to treated areas. Remove or cover terraria, aquaria and animal cages before application. Cover all water storage tanks before application. Do not apply directly to animals. If required use dry cleaning methods following indoor use of the product e.g. vacuuming. Do not use on soft furnishings. Turn off aquarium air-filter during use. First Aid Instructions: Inhalation: Move to fresh air. If breathing is affected, get medical attention. Skin contact: Rinse with plenty of water. Get medical attention if irritation develops and persists. If medical advice is needed, have a product label or container to hand. If swallowed call a poison centre or doctor/ physician if you feel unwell. If in eyes rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do so. Continue rinsing. Emergency measures to protect the environment: Spill control: Prevent the product from entering drains, watercourses and waterbodies. If this occurs inform the respective authorities. Personal precautions: Avoid dust formation. Environmental protection: Clean residue from spill site. Do not dispose of waste into sewer. Do not empty into drains. Do not contaminate water courses or waterbodies with chemical or used container. Do not re-use empty container. Condition of storage: Store in original container. Keep in a cool, dry place (room temperature or cooler). Warning Active Ingredient: Deltamethrin 0.05% (0.05g/100g) Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Collect spillage. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020