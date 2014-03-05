Sanatogen Vital 50+ Multi Vitamins Tablets 90S
Product Description
- Multivitamin multimineral food supplement
- Why take Sanatogen Vital 50+®?
- Sanatogen Vital 50+® is a source of 22 essential vitamins and minerals specially designed for adults 50 years old and over to help maintain health and vitality. The high levels of B Vitamins such as B1 and B2 help to support energy levels, whilst the high levels of Vitamins A and C help your immune system to function normally, that's why Sanatogen Vital 50+® helps you stay on top form as you get older and your daily nutritional needs change.
- Vitamin A, C, Iron and Zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Vitamins B1 and B2 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Vitamins A, B2 and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal skin and vision.
- Vitamins C, D and Calcium are needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
- Folic acid contributes to normal blood formation.
- Vitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of the heart.
- Multivitamin & minerals plus
- One a day
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Dicalcium Phosphate, Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Chloride, Ferrous Fumarate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Zinc Oxide, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Maltodextrin, Magnesium Stearate, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Colours (Titanium Dioxide E171, Iron Oxide E172), Pantothenic Acid (Calcium Pantothenate), Modified Starch, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Acacia, Manganese Sulphate, Glycerol, Maize Starch, Mannitol, Copper Sulphate, Korean Ginseng Extract, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Sugar (Sucrose), Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Antioxidant (Tocopherol), Triglycerides, Biotin, Sodium Selenite, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommend Intake:
- Adults 50 years and over take one tablet a day with water. Taking more than the recommended daily intake may be harmful. This product contains vitamin A. Do not take if you are pregnant or likely to become pregnant, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic. This product contains Ginkgo & Ginseng. If you are under medical supervision consult your doctor before taking this product.
- Sanatogen Vital 50+ should not replace a well balanced diet or a healthy lifestyle.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach and sight of young children. This product contains Iron which is harmful to young children if taken in excess.
Name and address
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD.
Return to
- For information visit: www.sanatogen.co.uk
- Or contact:
- consumer.care@bayer.co.uk
Net Contents
90 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin A
|906 µg RE
|113
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|11 mg a-TE
|92
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Vitamin B1
|1.6 mg
|145
|Vitamin B2
|2 mg
|143
|Niacin
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|3 mg
|214
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg
|100
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Calcium
|186 mg
|23
|Phosphorus
|144 mg
|21
|Iron
|10 mg
|71
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Iodine
|30 µg
|20
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|1 mg
|50
|Chromium
|25 µg
|63
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Molybdenum
|25 µg
|50
|Magnesium
|45 mg
|12
|Potassium
|20 mg
|1
|Chloride
|18 mg
|2
|Ginseng
|31 mg
|*
|Ginkgo Biloba
|5 mg
|*
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
Safety information
Keep out of reach and sight of young children. This product contains Iron which is harmful to young children if taken in excess.
