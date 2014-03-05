Sanatogen A-Z Multi Vitamins Tablets 60S
Offer
Product Description
- Multivitamin multimineral food supplement
- Sanatogen® A-Z Complete Multivitamin should not replace a well-balanced diet or a healthy lifestyle.
- Vitamins C, E and Copper are antioxidants which protect cells from oxidative stress.
- Vitamins A, C, Iron and Zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Vitamins B1 and B2 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Vitamins A, B2 and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal skin and vision.
- Vitamins C, D and Calcium are needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
- Why take Sanatogen® A-Z Complete Multivitamin?
- Sanatogen® A-Z Complete Multivitamin is a source of 23 essential vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants, specially designed to help maintain long-term health and wellbeing when taken daily. The high levels of B Vitamins such as B1 and B2 help to support energy levels, whilst the high levels of Vitamin A and Iron help your immune system to function normally. Sanatogen® A-Z Complete Multivitamin helps to ensure that adults with busy lifestyles are getting all the nutrients they need.
- One a day
- 23 essential vitamins & minerals
- Vitamin A, C, iron, zinc - immune system
- Vitamin E, C, copper - cell protection
- Vitamin C, D, calcium - bones & teeth
- Vitamin A, B2, zinc - skin & eyes
- Vitamin B1, B2 - energy release
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Vitamins C, E and Copper are antioxidants which protect cells from oxidative stress
- Vitamins A, C, Iron and Zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamins B1 and B2 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Vitamins A, B2 and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal skin and vision
- Vitamins C, D and Calcium are needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth
Information
Ingredients
Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Cellulose, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Ferrous Fumarate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Zinc Oxide, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Silicon Dioxide, Colours (Titanium Dioxide E171, Iron Oxide E172), Purified Talc, Modified Starch, Pantothenic Acid (Calcium Pantothenate), Magnesium Stearate, Acacia, Manganese Sulphate, Stearic Acid, Maize Starch, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Mannitol, Sugar (Sucrose), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Antioxidant (Tocopherol), Triglycerides, Biotin, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K (Phytomenadione), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End (BBE): See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Intake:
- From the age of 12 upwards take one tablet a date with water.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach and sight of young children. This product contains Iron which is harmful to young children if taken in excess.
- Not recommended for children under 12. Taking more than the recommended daily intake may be harmful. This product contains Vitamin A. Do not take if you are pregnant or likely to become pregnant, expect on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.
Name and address
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD.
Return to
- For more information visit www.sanatogen.co.uk
- Or contact:
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD.
- consumerhealthuk@bayer.com
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
60 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin A
|906 µg RE
|113
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|11 mg α-TE
|92
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Vitamin (B1)
|1.4 mg
|127
|Vitamin (B2)
|1.6 mg
|114
|Niacin
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg
|143
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|1.3 µg
|52
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Vitamin K
|20 µg
|27
|Calcium
|200 mg
|25
|Phosphorus
|145 mg
|21
|Iron
|14 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|1 mg
|50
|Chromium
|25 µg
|63
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Potassium
|40 mg
|2
|Chloride
|36 mg
|4.5
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|α-TE = Alpha Tocopherol Equivalent
|-
|-
|NE = Niacin Equivalent
|-
|-
|RE = Retinol Equivalent
|-
|-
Safety information
Keep out of reach and sight of young children. This product contains Iron which is harmful to young children if taken in excess. Not recommended for children under 12. Taking more than the recommended daily intake may be harmful. This product contains Vitamin A. Do not take if you are pregnant or likely to become pregnant, expect on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020