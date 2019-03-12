By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Orange Blossom Honey 340G

3(1)
Tesco Finest Orange Blossom Honey 340G
£ 3.20
£0.94/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Orange blossom honey.
  • Rich and fragrant, perfect for roasting and basting. Our Finest honey collection ranges from mild and delicate to rich and fruity. This one, made by bees that forage on orange blossom, has a uniquely sweet, fragrant flavour.
  • Rich and fragrant, perfect for roasting and basting.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate. Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the jar in warm water.

Produce of

Packed in UK

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tablespoon (15g)
Energy1386kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Nice Light honey

3 stars

Nice light honey with subtle flavour. Blend of honey from Mexico and Spain.

