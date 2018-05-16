Schwarzkopf Live Intensive Color 880 Tempting Chocolate Hair Dye

Product Description
- Intense Colour 880 Tempting Chocolate Permanent Hair Dye
Ingredients
Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Isostearic Acid, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Lauryl Glucoside, Resorcinol, Myristic Acid, Ceteareth-20, Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Sulfite, Parfum, Ceteareth-12, Silica, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Silicate, m-Aminophenol, Citric Acid, Etidronic Acid, Linalool, Ascorbic Acid, 6-Methoxy-2-Methylamino-3-Aminopyridine HCI, Citronellol, Sorbic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Developer Lotion: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Phosphoric Acid, Care Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Sodium Methylparaben, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-37, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lauryl Glucoside, Potassium Sorbate
Preparation and Usage
- The colour result will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. For long or thick hair, we recommend using two packs.
- This shade is suitable for up to 100% grey hair.
Warnings
- SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS:
- Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions.
- Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy.
- Do not colour your hair if:
- - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp,
- - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair,
- - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past.
- Contains hydrogen peroxide, phenylenediamines (toluenediamines) and resorcinol. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. See bottom of pack for full list of ingredients.
- Conduct an allergy alert test 48 hours before each time you colour (see enclosed leaflet), even if you have already used colouring products before. So remember to buy the product 48 hours in advance. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse immediately if product comes into contact with them.
- Wear suitable gloves.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
- Any Questions About Live?
- For further information and free colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service on Freephone:
- GB: 0800 328 9214
- IRL: 1800 535 634
- consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
- www.livecolour.com
