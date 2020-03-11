By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Casting Creme Gloss Rich Honey Hair Dye

4(258)Write a review
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Casting Creme Gloss 734 Rich Honey Brown Semi Permanent Hair Dye
  • Achieve natural-looking colour with visible shimmering tones using Casting Crème Gloss. The no-ammonia crème formula blends away grey hair, and provides a luscious smell. Colour lasts up to 28 shampoos.
  • After colouring, the conditioner reveals shiny blonde hair with a sunkissed look. It leaves your hair soft and voluptuous with an exceptional shine.
  • No Ammonia, No Commitment, No Worries
  • Goes well with
  • Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Crème formula helps to blends away grey hair for a natural-looking colour
  • Leaves your hair full of visible shimmering tones
  • Includes nourishing conditioner
  • No ammonia formula for a pleasant smell
  • Colour lasts up to 28 shampoos
  • For blonde or light brown hair

Information

Ingredients

1205822 - Créme Colourant: Aqua /Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ethanolamine, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Polyquaternium-6, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Metasilicate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491/ Iron Oxides, p-Aminophenol, 4 Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Mica, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thiolactic Acid, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, 2-Methyl-5 Hydroxyethylaminophenol, 2-Methylresorcinol, Carbomer, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C199650/1), 1190014 - Developer Créme: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin. (F.I.L. C202320/2), 1177652 B - Conditioner: Aqua /Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Elaeis Guineensis Oil / Palm Oil, Glycerin, CI 19140 /Yellow5, CI 15985 /Yellow 6, Cocos Nucifera Oil /Coconut Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Mel / Honey, Linalool, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caramel, Octyldodecanol, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C214805/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Read and follow instructions.
  • This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16
  • Follow the instruction leaflet

Lower age limit

16 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

258 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely colour! Slightly dark for me but colour is

4 stars

Lovely colour! Slightly dark for me but colour is very vibrant and hair are very shiny and look fantastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and easy to apply, its smells nice. Did cover

5 stars

Nice and easy to apply, its smells nice. Did cover my gray hair and the darkness one too, natural blond looking and the conditioner make my hair nice soft and beautiful smooth smell of honey, will used it again thank you L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely bright color, will definitely be using this

5 stars

Lovely bright color, will definitely be using this shade again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this hair dye. So easy to use. No nasty toxic

5 stars

Love this hair dye. So easy to use. No nasty toxic smells. Lovely colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tried the dye on my mum, hair didn’t feel dry, how

3 stars

Tried the dye on my mum, hair didn’t feel dry, however was expecting a lighter shade as now doesn’t match my mums current colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a rich, luxurious colour this dye gave my hai

4 stars

What a rich, luxurious colour this dye gave my hair. Final shade is very natural and not at all like your usual box colour. My hair felt softer and thoroughly conditioned afterwards too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this colour and the final results were what

5 stars

I love this colour and the final results were what I expected. Very easy to use and easy to follow instructions too. The products smelt nice, unlike other brands I’ve used before and after numerous washes my colour still looks fresh, shiny and bright. Very happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is absolutely brilliant! Its revived my hair

5 stars

This is absolutely brilliant! Its revived my hair back to this gorgeous sun kissed hair without the damage from the uv rays. It’s the perfect product to brighten your hair up from the winter blues and what’s better is that it hasn’t got the nasty chemicals a permanent dye would have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is one of the quickest leave-in times of any

5 stars

This is one of the quickest leave-in times of any colour I’ve used and it does lift quickly. That’s handy when you’re short on time! The colour is rich and leaves hair shiny. It does pick up on warm tones, so I used L’Oreal purple shampoo and conditioner the following day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour, easy to apply and left my hair look

5 stars

Lovely colour, easy to apply and left my hair looking healthy without any sign of dryness. It had a fairly subtle odour for a hair colour which didnt linger. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 258 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

