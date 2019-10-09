Tesco Short Cut Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 410G

Yuck
Too synthetic and tastes like vinegar. Not good at all.
Kids love it!!
Kids love it!!
Do want cinnamon in your spaghetti??
The taste of cinnamon is over powering.
I like this one better than the last. I is thick a
I like this one better than the last. I is thick and not watery.
Nice flavour and thick sauce.Better than leading brands
Really good value.
Good value
Very tasty and good value for money
Tastes great
A firm favourite of my husband and children. Great value
good product
Just as good as he long spaghetti but cheaper
tasty and quick
Handy to have in store cupboard. Kids seem to like it sprinkled with cheese
Great alternative to Baked Beans.
Occasionally we have sausage, egg, chips and beans for tea. A while ago, I hadn't any beans so we had this instead. It was lovely. Now when I offer "Beans or spaghetti?" Spaghetti always wins.