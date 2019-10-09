By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Short Cut Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 410G

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Short Cut Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 410G
£ 0.35
£0.85/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy491kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Short cut spaghetti in tomato sauce.
  • IN TOMATO SAUCE Durum wheat pasta carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • IN TOMATO SAUCE Durum wheat pasta carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • Pack size: 410G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pasta (46%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Purée (29%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Potato Flour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Spice and Herb Extract, Garlic, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2½ mins/900W 2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1½ minutes (800W)/1 minute (900W), stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Hob 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a can (205g)
Energy240kJ / 57kcal491kJ / 116kcal
Fat0.3g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate12.0g24.5g
Sugars4.6g9.5g
Fibre0.7g1.3g
Protein1.1g2.2g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuck

1 stars

Too synthetic and tastes like vinegar. Not good at all.

Kids love it!!

5 stars

Kids love it!!

Do want cinnamon in your spaghetti??

1 stars

The taste of cinnamon is over powering.

I like this one better than the last. I is thick a

5 stars

I like this one better than the last. I is thick and not watery.

Nice flavour and thick sauce.Better than leading brands

5 stars

Really good value.

Good value

5 stars

Very tasty and good value for money

Tastes great

5 stars

A firm favourite of my husband and children. Great value

good product

5 stars

Just as good as he long spaghetti but cheaper

tasty and quick

4 stars

Handy to have in store cupboard. Kids seem to like it sprinkled with cheese

Great alternative to Baked Beans.

5 stars

Occasionally we have sausage, egg, chips and beans for tea. A while ago, I hadn't any beans so we had this instead. It was lovely. Now when I offer "Beans or spaghetti?" Spaghetti always wins.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

£ 0.30
£0.71/kg

Stockwell & Co Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

£ 0.22
£0.52/kg

Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Hearty Food Co. Penne Pasta 500G

£ 0.29
£0.58/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here