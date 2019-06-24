Lowicz Buttermilk 1L

I love it!
I love it!
Brilliant for cooking with
Brilliant for cooking with
Pasteurised Milk, Buttermilk, Milk Proteins, Live Bacteria Cultures
Store at temperature from 2°C to 8°C. After opening keep refrigerated for no longer than 24 hours.Use by: date and lot number on the upper seal of the package.
Produced in Poland
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|197 kJ/47 kcal
|Fat
|1,5 g
|of which saturates
|1,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,9 g
|of which sugars
|4,9 g
|Protein
|3,4 g
|Salt
|0,10 g
|The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020