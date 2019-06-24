By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lowicz Buttermilk 1L

5(2)Write a review
Lowicz Buttermilk 1L
£ 1.00
£1.00/litre

Product Description

  • Natural Buttermilk
  • 1.5% fat content
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Buttermilk, Milk Proteins, Live Bacteria Cultures

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store at temperature from 2°C to 8°C. After opening keep refrigerated for no longer than 24 hours.Use by: date and lot number on the upper seal of the package.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before consumption.

Name and address

  • Okręgowa Spółdzielnia,
  • Mleczarska w Łowicz,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 3,
  • 99-400 Łowicz.

Return to

  • www.mleczarnia.lowicz.pl

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy197 kJ/47 kcal
Fat1,5 g
of which saturates1,0 g
Carbohydrate4,9 g
of which sugars4,9 g
Protein3,4 g
Salt0,10 g
The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium-

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it!

5 stars

I love it!

Brilliant for cooking with

5 stars

5 stars

Brilliant for cooking with

