Lowicz Twarog Curd Cheese 250G

£ 1.25
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Full Fat Curd Cheese
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Live Cultures of Milk Fermentation Bacteria

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +8°CKeep refrigerated after opening no longer than 24 hours Best before : date and lot number

Name and address

  • Okręgowa Spółdzielnia Mleczarska w Łowiczu
  • Przemysłow 3,
  • 99-400 Łowicz.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product
Energy value601 kJ/
-144 kcal
Fat 7,5 g
Fatty acids4,3 g
Carbohydrates4,0 g
- of which sugars 3,0 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 0,06 g
- of which saturated -

