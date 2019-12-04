By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 350G

Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 350G
£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Product Description

  • Gouda Cheese.
  • Packed in the protective atmosphere.
  • Full fat semi-hard cheese
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Salt, Stabilizer: Calcium Chloride, Bacteria Culture, Pigment: Annato

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +10°C.

Name and address

  • SM Mlekovita,
  • 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie,
  • ul. Ludowa 122,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g:
Energy value1387 kJ
-334 kcal
Fat 26 g
including saturated fatty acids17 g
Carbohydrates 0 g
of which sugars 0 g
Protein 25 g
Salt 1,6 g
Calcium 800 mg - 100%*
* Daily Reference Intake Value of calcium (for adults)-

