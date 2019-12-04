Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 350G

Product Description
- Gouda Cheese.
- Packed in the protective atmosphere.
- Full fat semi-hard cheese
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Salt, Stabilizer: Calcium Chloride, Bacteria Culture, Pigment: Annato
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store at temperature from +2°C to +10°C.
Name and address
- SM Mlekovita,
- 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie,
- ul. Ludowa 122,
- Poland.
Return to
- SM Mlekovita,
- 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie,
- ul. Ludowa 122,
- Poland.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g:
|Energy value
|1387 kJ
|-
|334 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|including saturated fatty acids
|17 g
|Carbohydrates
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|25 g
|Salt
|1,6 g
|Calcium
|800 mg - 100%*
|* Daily Reference Intake Value of calcium (for adults)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019