Black Tower Fruity White 187Ml

Product Description
- White European Wine
- Wine of the European Community
- Deliciously smooth and fruity
- Pack size: 187ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Wonderfully easy to drink, Black Tower Fruity White has fresh fruit flavours of pineapple and ripe mango.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
1.78
ABV
9.5% vol
Producer
Reh Kendermann GmbH
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Philipp Closheim
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Ripe healthy grapes are harvested at the end of September. The grapes are pressed gently and the juice fermented with traditional yeasts at 16-18°C in stainless steel tanks. The wine is left on the fine lees for 6-8 weeks to gain structure.
History
- Black Tower is Germany's most widely exported brand and has been enjoyed since it was first launched in 1968. It has now become a cult brand in award-winning packaging, pleasing consumers young and old around the world.
Regional Information
- A combination of selected white grape varietals from prime wine-growing areas within the European Community.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei,
- D-55411 Bingen.
Return to
- www.black-tower.de
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
0.187l ℮
