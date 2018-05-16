By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Black Tower Fruity White 187Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Black Tower Fruity White 187Ml
£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White European Wine
  • Wine of the European Community
  • Deliciously smooth and fruity
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Wonderfully easy to drink, Black Tower Fruity White has fresh fruit flavours of pineapple and ripe mango.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

1.78

ABV

9.5% vol

Producer

Reh Kendermann GmbH

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Philipp Closheim

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Ripe healthy grapes are harvested at the end of September. The grapes are pressed gently and the juice fermented with traditional yeasts at 16-18°C in stainless steel tanks. The wine is left on the fine lees for 6-8 weeks to gain structure.

History

  • Black Tower is Germany's most widely exported brand and has been enjoyed since it was first launched in 1968. It has now become a cult brand in award-winning packaging, pleasing consumers young and old around the world.

Regional Information

  • A combination of selected white grape varietals from prime wine-growing areas within the European Community.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei,
  • D-55411 Bingen.

Return to

  • www.black-tower.de

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

0.187l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 18.7Cl

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Blossom Hill Soft & Fruity 18.75Cl

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Black Tower Fruity White 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Tesco Pinot Grigio Igt 187Ml

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here