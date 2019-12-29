By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Yeast Extract 250G

4.5(25)Write a review
Tesco Yeast Extract 250G
£ 1.98
£0.79/100g
Per 4g
  • Energy39kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 972kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • Yeast Extract.
  • Tesco Yeast Extract STRONG & SAVOURY Stirred over a gentle heat for a bold and tangy taste. Our partners have been making Yeast Extract the same way for over 50 years.
  • STRONG & SAVOURY Stirred over a gentle heat for a bold and tangy taste. Our partners have been making Yeast Extract the same way for over 50 years.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yeast Extract, Salt, Water, Niacin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

56 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy972kJ / 229kcal39kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.0g0.7g
Sugars0.4g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.0g
Protein38.7g1.5g
Salt7.5g0.3g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)7.00mg (636%NRV)0.28mg (25%NRV)
Niacin75.0mg (469%NRV)3.0mg (19%NRV)
Folic Acid1250µg (625%NRV)50µg (25%NRV)
Vitamin B1212.00µg (480%NRV)0.48µg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

25 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than Marmite!

5 stars

Tastes the same but with less salt. It's cheaper and it's easier to spread!

We are very concerned that Tesco Yeast Extract has

1 stars

We are very concerned that Tesco Yeast Extract has no reference to being VEGAN or VEGETARIAN Marmite by name, refers to being VEGAN on each jar Why not Tesco Yeast Extract...? Please clarify when possible.

Has water in ingredients sloppy thin only tesco ca

1 stars

Has water in ingredients sloppy thin only tesco can make a mess of a yeast extract . Taste is also poor .

Not a patch on Marmite

1 stars

This is not a patch on Marmite and not worth saving a few pence on.

Love it

5 stars

Tastes as good as the main brand but it has a slightly runnier consistency. Big advantage if you want to spread it on bread.

Tasty alternative to main brand and 25% less salt

5 stars

Excellent alternative to the main brand. I feel that it tastes even better. It has a similar colour and consistency and the bonus of over 25% less salt.

healthy, tasty and versatile

5 stars

lovely! use it as a spread and added to sauces and gravies...

Too runny

3 stars

More runny than Marmite and thinner consistency. Cheaper but you end up using more because of this. The taste difference is there but marginal

Why pay more?

4 stars

The same consistency and taste as the leading brand. I prefer the varieties that are less runny.

this product is yummy thank you Tesco!

5 stars

this product is yummy thank you Tesco!

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

