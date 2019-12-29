Tesco Yeast Extract 250G

Better than Marmite!
Tastes the same but with less salt. It's cheaper and it's easier to spread!
We are very concerned that Tesco Yeast Extract has
We are very concerned that Tesco Yeast Extract has no reference to being VEGAN or VEGETARIAN Marmite by name, refers to being VEGAN on each jar Why not Tesco Yeast Extract...? Please clarify when possible.
Has water in ingredients sloppy thin only tesco ca
Has water in ingredients sloppy thin only tesco can make a mess of a yeast extract . Taste is also poor .
Not a patch on Marmite
This is not a patch on Marmite and not worth saving a few pence on.
Love it
Tastes as good as the main brand but it has a slightly runnier consistency. Big advantage if you want to spread it on bread.
Tasty alternative to main brand and 25% less salt
Excellent alternative to the main brand. I feel that it tastes even better. It has a similar colour and consistency and the bonus of over 25% less salt.
healthy, tasty and versatile
lovely! use it as a spread and added to sauces and gravies...
Too runny
More runny than Marmite and thinner consistency. Cheaper but you end up using more because of this. The taste difference is there but marginal
Why pay more?
The same consistency and taste as the leading brand. I prefer the varieties that are less runny.
this product is yummy thank you Tesco!
this product is yummy thank you Tesco!