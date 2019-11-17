By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chicago Town Large Takeaway Cheese Pizza 630G

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.90
£0.62/100g
1/4 of a cooked pizza contains
  • Energy1827 kJ 435 kcal
    22%
  • Fat18g
    26%
  • Saturates10g
    50%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mature Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Emmental.
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • Like us? For great offers and competitions follow us on social media or get updates direct to your inbox at chicagotown.com
  • Our Takeaway range is made using our unique rising dough which puffs up proud in your oven so you can enjoy the fresh baked Takeaway taste at home. And ya know what, it comes stuffed with our awesome signature tomato sauce too. After perfecting the base, we paired it with a boatload of sauce, a loada mouth-watering, mozzarella cheese, mature cheddar, Monterey Jack and emmental to add gooey goodness to every bite. Welcome to the Chicago Town Takeaway Large Stuffed Crust Four Cheese Pizza. Pizza? Yeah, we go to town on it.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Four Cheese
  • Chicago Town Pizza Kitchen Tiger Crust Deli Pepperoni
  • Welcome to the Chicago Town Takeaway Large Stuffed Crust Four Cheese Pizza
  • Our Takeaway range is made using our unique rising dough which puffs up proud in your oven so you can enjoy the fresh baked Takeaway taste at home
  • Gooey goodness in every bite
  • Pack size: 630g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (10%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Matured Cheddar (4%), Monterey Jack Cheese (4%), Emmental Cheese (2%), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Garlic, Acidity Regulator (E 341), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or Cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 18-23 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 22-30 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and tomato sauce stuffed crust will be extremely hot!

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12,

Net Contents

630g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake Adult
Energy - (kJ)12231827--
- kcal (Calories)29143522%2000
Fat12g18g26%70g
of which saturates7.0g10g50%20g
Carbohydrate33g50g19%260g
of which sugars2.6g3.8g4%90g
Protein12g18g36%50g
Salt1.1g1.6g27%6.0g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The Best pizza I have ever had from supermarket.

5 stars

The Best pizza I have ever had from supermarket.

