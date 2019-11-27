Chicago Town Large Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 645G

An amazing tasting pizza, one of the best I’ve had
An amazing tasting pizza, one of the best I’ve had in a long time from the freezer section, the texture of the this pizza is very nice and The crusty tiger bread compliments the pizza, great tasting stuff crust with pepperoni & the pepperoni is very good quality, I will be sticking up my freezer in my next shop run Mr Christopher Partou The Foodie Expert
Worst pizza ever - fell apart in the oven - maybe
Worst pizza ever - fell apart in the oven - maybe they should stick to something easier
Deformed, out of shape and lack of cheese, the che
Deformed, out of shape and lack of cheese, the cheese version is superior.
I had allways found this as an excellent size pizz
I had allways found this as an excellent size pizza base, that when topped up with my choice of extra toppings was easy to prepare as it came with it's own Oven Cooking Tray. No need for any extra grill pans etc. It now does not come with disposable cooking tray and is to large for my normal grill pan. What a shame, it's now just pizza dough with stuffed crust and enough pepperoni slices to cover the outer edge. It does taste good, much better than other frozen pizzas. Just wish they'ed kept the cooking tray.