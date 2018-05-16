J P Chenet Sauvignon Blanc 18.7Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
- Wine of France
- Fresh and expressive
- Pack size: 18.7cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Colour : A lemon yellow colour with mellow green reflections. Nose : A very delicate bouquet with underlying aromas of white flowers and citrus. Palate : A dry, fruity, elegant wine on the palate with perfect acidity
Region of Origin
Vin de France
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.15
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
LGCF..
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Vincent Euzet
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- The grapes are harvested before they are entirely ripe for perfect health and then crushed rapidly at a low temperature. Fermentated at a very low temperature (12-17°) to preserve all the aromas. Rapidly fined and conserved at a low temperature.
History
- The special shape of JP Chenet bottle wrote history of success since 1984. Initially designed by today's CEO Joseph HELFRICH from an ancient hand-crafted bottle! JP Chenet created the 1st easy-to-drink French varietal wine brand. A French top quality wine able to be enjoyed by consumers everywhere in the world at an affordable price. Every year, our winemaker Vincent Euzet selects in the respect of the tradition the best land and wineries in order to shape JP Chenet wines
Regional Information
- J.P. CHENET is a wine grower of South of France. Tight-knit relations with 30 top-quality producers, some of them for more than twenty years. Work hand in hand on vineyard management to ensure harvest in optimal conditions and required aromatic intensity. If you need any additional information please contact us - consommateur@lgcf.fr
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- JP Chenet.
- At:
- F-33720,
- Landiras/
- F-67290,
Return to
- JP Chenet.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
18.7cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019