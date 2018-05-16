By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J P Chenet Sauvignon Blanc 18.7Cl

image 1 of J P Chenet Sauvignon Blanc 18.7Cl
£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Fresh and expressive
  • Pack size: 18.7cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Colour : A lemon yellow colour with mellow green reflections. Nose : A very delicate bouquet with underlying aromas of white flowers and citrus. Palate : A dry, fruity, elegant wine on the palate with perfect acidity

Region of Origin

Vin de France

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.15

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

LGCF..

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Vincent Euzet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested before they are entirely ripe for perfect health and then crushed rapidly at a low temperature. Fermentated at a very low temperature (12-17°) to preserve all the aromas. Rapidly fined and conserved at a low temperature.

History

  • The special shape of JP Chenet bottle wrote history of success since 1984. Initially designed by today's CEO Joseph HELFRICH from an ancient hand-crafted bottle! JP Chenet created the 1st easy-to-drink French varietal wine brand. A French top quality wine able to be enjoyed by consumers everywhere in the world at an affordable price. Every year, our winemaker Vincent Euzet selects in the respect of the tradition the best land and wineries in order to shape JP Chenet wines

Regional Information

  • J.P. CHENET is a wine grower of South of France. Tight-knit relations with 30 top-quality producers, some of them for more than twenty years. Work hand in hand on vineyard management to ensure harvest in optimal conditions and required aromatic intensity. If you need any additional information please contact us - consommateur@lgcf.fr

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • JP Chenet.
  • At:
  • F-33720,
  • Landiras/
  • F-67290,

Return to

  • JP Chenet.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

18.7cl ℮

