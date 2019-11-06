By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crunchy Peanut Butter 700G

Tesco Crunchy Peanut Butter 700G
£ 2.35
£0.34/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy384kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2561kJ / 618kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy peanut butter.
  • CLASSIC RECIPE With rough chopped peanuts for crunch in every bite
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Roasted Peanuts (93%), Peanut Oil, Palm Oil, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts.. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 46 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2561kJ / 618kcal384kJ / 93kcal
Fat50.9g7.6g
Saturates6.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate11.4g1.7g
Sugars6.0g0.9g
Fibre7.3g1.1g
Protein25.0g3.8g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

13 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Love this peanut butter

5 stars

Love this peanut butter, I used to eat Sunpat for years, but decided to try some different ones, and found that I liked Tesco peanut better. Love it on toast, crumpets or bread.

The best

5 stars

This is the best! My family love it.

Excellent

5 stars

Best Peanut butter on the market. Highly recommended.

Expensive

1 stars

If this is supposed to be a replacement for tesco value crunchy peanut butter at 70p it in'not as it is double the price

Nut for the faint hearted.

4 stars

Slightly misleading as the peanuts are crunchy but the butter is all smooth just like any other butter. Being slightly weighty per portion there's a much higher chance of your toast landing face down if you drop it.

Spot on

5 stars

Prefer this to the big brands

Decent peanut butter.

3 stars

This is the most affordable crunchy peanut butter I have found at Tesco. Important because it's a primary source of protein for my autistic child. My one grievance is that the quality control appears to be poor because too often there is a batch with a darker colour and slightly off flavour. Because I have my shopping delivered it is not easy for me to get a replacement as I can't do without it. Mixing it with honey helps the flavour but better checks by manufacturers would be better. When it's good though, it's very good.

Very tasty

5 stars

Have been buying this for some years as it is the best tasting

Tasty

3 stars

My husband enjoys this on toast. We buy it because it is great value for money and it tastes good too plenty of nuts in

My daughter says it's wonderful.

5 stars

I don't like peanut butter myself but my daughter loves this. Says it's the best she's ever tasted.

