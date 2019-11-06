Tesco Crunchy Peanut Butter 700G

Love this peanut butter
Love this peanut butter, I used to eat Sunpat for years, but decided to try some different ones, and found that I liked Tesco peanut better. Love it on toast, crumpets or bread.
The best
This is the best! My family love it.
Excellent
Best Peanut butter on the market. Highly recommended.
Expensive
If this is supposed to be a replacement for tesco value crunchy peanut butter at 70p it in'not as it is double the price
Nut for the faint hearted.
Slightly misleading as the peanuts are crunchy but the butter is all smooth just like any other butter. Being slightly weighty per portion there's a much higher chance of your toast landing face down if you drop it.
Spot on
Prefer this to the big brands
Decent peanut butter.
This is the most affordable crunchy peanut butter I have found at Tesco. Important because it's a primary source of protein for my autistic child. My one grievance is that the quality control appears to be poor because too often there is a batch with a darker colour and slightly off flavour. Because I have my shopping delivered it is not easy for me to get a replacement as I can't do without it. Mixing it with honey helps the flavour but better checks by manufacturers would be better. When it's good though, it's very good.
Very tasty
Have been buying this for some years as it is the best tasting
Tasty
My husband enjoys this on toast. We buy it because it is great value for money and it tastes good too plenty of nuts in
My daughter says it's wonderful.
I don't like peanut butter myself but my daughter loves this. Says it's the best she's ever tasted.