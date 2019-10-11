By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smooth Peanut Butter 700G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Smooth Peanut Butter 700G
£ 2.35
£0.34/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy393kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2619kJ / 633kcal

Product Description

  • Smooth peanut butter.
  • CLASSIC RECIPE. Roasted then blended for a smooth, rounded flavour
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Roasted Peanuts (91%), Peanut Oil, Palm Oil, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

46 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2619kJ / 633kcal393kJ / 95kcal
Fat53.4g8.0g
Saturates7.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate10.2g1.5g
Sugars5.9g0.9g
Fibre7.3g1.1g
Protein24.2g3.6g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

another product out of stock again

5 stars

great product its a shame its out of stock again why???

You'll never go back to plain cheese sandwiches.

5 stars

This is by far the best smooth peanut butter on the market. Doesn't use hydrogenated vegetable oil so you may get some separation of oil but that's a sign of quality. Some Tesco locals only stock the crunchy own-brand and it's not as good as some of the named brands crunchy versions. This smooth though. Amazing.

Great product

5 stars

Have been buying this for approx two years, it is the best that I have found, it is tasty with a nice smooth texture

Tasty and very smooth

4 stars

This is lovely. Tesco own brand is delicious. No animals harmed in the making either

Very tasteful

5 stars

Just love it.

