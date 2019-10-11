Tesco Smooth Peanut Butter 700G

another product out of stock again
great product its a shame its out of stock again why???
You'll never go back to plain cheese sandwiches.
This is by far the best smooth peanut butter on the market. Doesn't use hydrogenated vegetable oil so you may get some separation of oil but that's a sign of quality. Some Tesco locals only stock the crunchy own-brand and it's not as good as some of the named brands crunchy versions. This smooth though. Amazing.
Great product
Have been buying this for approx two years, it is the best that I have found, it is tasty with a nice smooth texture
Tasty and very smooth
This is lovely. Tesco own brand is delicious. No animals harmed in the making either
Very tasteful
Just love it.