Haliborange Teensense Omega 3 & Multi Vitamins 30S
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- 30 Teens Omega-3 Orange flavoured chewable fruit burst capsules plus vitamins A, C, D & E with Sweeteners.
- UK's No. 1 Kids Vitamins Brand, Trusted by Mums†
- † Based on 52 w/e sales data 26.03.16.
- DHA is proven to support normal brain function*
- A balanced multivitamin for everyday support
- Omega - 3 DHA: Contributes to normal brain function*.
- Vitamin A: Supports normal vision.
- Vitamin C: Supports the immune system.
- Vitamin D: Essential for normal growth and development of bones.
- Vitamin E: Protects cells from oxidative stress (an antioxidant).
- *The beneficial effect for the brain is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA.
- At Haliborange, we understand that there are specific nutritional requirements during the teenage years. That's why we've specially formulated our Teens Omega-3 Fruit Bursts to help support teenagers' health and wellbeing. The great tasting orange flavour chewable fruit burst capsules provide vitamins A, C, D & E with high levels of essential Omega-3 fatty acids which help maintain brain function.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Rich in DHA
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Capsule Shell (Glycerol, Gelatin, Flavour: Orange Oil; Maize Starch, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Colours: Iron Oxide Pastes (Iron Oxide, Glycerol), Titanium Dioxide Paste (Titanium Dioxide, Glycerol); Sweetener: Sucralose), Sweeteners: Mannitol, Sucralose, Flavours: Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin C, Calcium Ascorbate, Vitamin E, Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A Palmitate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Daily Intake: 12 years + Take 2 chewy fruit burst capsules a day. Chew the soft capsules to burst the fruit flavour centre.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8NX,
- UK.
- haliborange.com
- 0800 0728 777
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 2 Capsules
|% NRV**
|Fish oil
|800 mg
|providing Omega-3 nutrients
|480 mg
|of which DHA
|336 mg
|of which EPA
|48 mg
|Vitamin A
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|3 mg α-TE
|25
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
