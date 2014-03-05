By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haliborange Teensense Omega 3 & Multi Vitamins 30S

Haliborange Teensense Omega 3 & Multi Vitamins 30S
£ 7.00
£0.23/each

Product Description

  • Food Supplement
  • 30 Teens Omega-3 Orange flavoured chewable fruit burst capsules plus vitamins A, C, D & E with Sweeteners.
  • UK's No. 1 Kids Vitamins Brand, Trusted by Mums†
  • † Based on 52 w/e sales data 26.03.16.
  • DHA is proven to support normal brain function*
  • A balanced multivitamin for everyday support
  • Omega - 3 DHA: Contributes to normal brain function*.
  • Vitamin A: Supports normal vision.
  • Vitamin C: Supports the immune system.
  • Vitamin D: Essential for normal growth and development of bones.
  • Vitamin E: Protects cells from oxidative stress (an antioxidant).
  • *The beneficial effect for the brain is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA.
  • At Haliborange, we understand that there are specific nutritional requirements during the teenage years. That's why we've specially formulated our Teens Omega-3 Fruit Bursts to help support teenagers' health and wellbeing. The great tasting orange flavour chewable fruit burst capsules provide vitamins A, C, D & E with high levels of essential Omega-3 fatty acids which help maintain brain function.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
Information

Ingredients

Fish Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Capsule Shell (Glycerol, Gelatin, Flavour: Orange Oil; Maize Starch, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Colours: Iron Oxide Pastes (Iron Oxide, Glycerol), Titanium Dioxide Paste (Titanium Dioxide, Glycerol); Sweetener: Sucralose), Sweeteners: Mannitol, Sucralose, Flavours: Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin C, Calcium Ascorbate, Vitamin E, Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A Palmitate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended Daily Intake: 12 years + Take 2 chewy fruit burst capsules a day. Chew the soft capsules to burst the fruit flavour centre.

Warnings

  • Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
  • REPLACE LID SECURELY.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.
  • haliborange.com
  • 0800 0728 777

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 2 Capsules% NRV**
Fish oil800 mg
providing Omega-3 nutrients480 mg
of which DHA336 mg
of which EPA48 mg
Vitamin A 400 µg RE50
Vitamin D 5 µg100
Vitamin E 3 mg α-TE25
Vitamin C 60 mg75
**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.

