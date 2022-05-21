Shana Plain Paratha 5 Pack 400G

Some pack very good while the other is very dry
Very good paratha. Love it everyday. I am giving one star because there is no consistent quality. Some packs are very flaky and shiny and the whole roti on the other pack turn out to be very dry. So every time I open a new pack I just pray it’s the good one. I don’t know if it’s just from the Tesco in Yeovil or it’s the Shana paratha. Quality check is not carried out properly I think.
Rubbish poor quality I complain but they didn’t even bother to reply taj is even better
DELICIOUS
So easy to cook unlike any other. Tastes amazingly good.
I love these! Exactly the type of roti I was looking for! Very soft and flaky
Good taste for frozen paratha
