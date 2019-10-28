Ribena Strawberry 500Ml
- Energy48kJ 10kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- No Added Sugar Strawberry Juice Drink with sweeteners
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine
- Rich in vitamin C
- Contains real fruit juice
- No added sugar
- No artificial colours
- No artificial flavours
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (5%), Extracts of (Carrot and Blackcurrant), Acid (Citric Acid), Thickener (Polydextrose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K)
Preparation and Usage
- Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena.
- Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Write to us at Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA, UK.
- Give us a call UK: 0800 085 5229 / ROI: 1800 989 489
- Or visit us at our website: www.ribena.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 250ml serving
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|19/4
|48/10
|Carbohydrate, g
|0.5
|1.3
|of which sugars, g
|0.5
|1.3
|Salt, g
|<0.01
|<0.01
|Vitamin C, mg
|32
|40
|80
|100
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains naturally occurring sugars present in the fruit juice at approx. 0.5g per 100ml.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
