Tesco Green Tea Bags 20'S 50G

Tesco Green Tea Bags 20'S 50G
£ 0.75
£1.50/100g
  • Energy11kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Green tea bags.
  • BRIGHT & REFRESHING Selected by our tea masters for balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>Making your perfect infusion:</strong></p><ol> <li>Use one bag per person per cup.</li> <li>Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils. </li> <li>Infuse for about 3-5 minutes according to your personal taste. </li> <li>Serve without milk. </li></ol>

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy5kJ / 1kcal11kJ / 2kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

