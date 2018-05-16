Tesco Green Tea Bags 20'S 50G

- Energy11kJ 2kcal<1%
Product Description
- 20 Green tea bags.
- BRIGHT & REFRESHING Selected by our tea masters for balanced flavour
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
- <p><strong>Making your perfect infusion:</strong></p><ol> <li>Use one bag per person per cup.</li> <li>Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils. </li> <li>Infuse for about 3-5 minutes according to your personal taste. </li> <li>Serve without milk. </li></ol>
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|5kJ / 1kcal
|11kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
