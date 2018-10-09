By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Camomile Tea Bags 20'S 30G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Camomile Tea Bags 20'S 30G
£ 0.75
£2.50/100g
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Camomile infusion bags.
  • FLORAL & MELLOW Carefully selected for pure, crisp taste that's naturally caffeine free
  • FLORAL & MELLOW Carefully selected for pure, crisp taste that's naturally caffeine free
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>Making your perfect infusion:</strong></p><ol> <li>Use one bag per person per cup.</li> <li>Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils. </li> <li>Infuse for about 3-5 minutes according to your personal taste. </li> <li>Serve without milk. </li></ol>

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy10kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.6g1.2g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely product

5 stars

Bought these tea bags a couple of weeks ago, and I wasn't sure whether they would be as good as a well known more expensive brand. They are great, lovely flavour, and of course excellent value, my top brand from now on.

Usually bought next

Tesco Peppermint 40 Tea Bags 60G

£ 1.19
£1.99/100g

Tesco Peppermint 20 Tea Bags 30G

£ 0.75
£2.50/100g

Tesco Green Tea 20 Tea Bags 50G

£ 0.75
£1.50/100g

Tesco Lemon & Ginger 40 Tea Bags 80G

£ 1.19
£1.49/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here