Tesco Camomile Tea Bags 20'S 30G

Lovely product
Bought these tea bags a couple of weeks ago, and I wasn't sure whether they would be as good as a well known more expensive brand. They are great, lovely flavour, and of course excellent value, my top brand from now on.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
20 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
30g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|10kJ / 2kcal
|20kJ / 5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
