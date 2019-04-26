By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 505G

3.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 505G
£ 2.75
£5.45/kg
One chicken steak
  • Energy1262kJ 302kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1097kJ / 263kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up chicken steaks made with 100% chicken breast. Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture and oven cooked in just 25 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite. For a fun family meal serve your chicken steaks in soft burger buns with lettuce, cheese slices and tomato ketchup. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% chicken breast
  • Pack size: 505g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (64%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Paprika, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 32-35 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 23-25 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

Net Contents

505g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken steak (115g**)
Energy1097kJ / 263kcal1262kJ / 302kcal
Fat15.8g18.1g
Saturates3.0g3.5g
Carbohydrate13.5g15.6g
Sugars1.1g1.3g
Fibre1.4g1.6g
Protein16.0g18.4g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t bother

2 stars

It might be 100% chicken breast but not as we know it Jim! It had a weird texture and was tasteless. I did eat it but only because I cannot afford to waste food even if it was rubbish.

Good size and quality. Very tasty, I enjoy them an

5 stars

Good size and quality. Very tasty, I enjoy them andd order regularly.

I will Steak my reputation on these

5 stars

Used to purchase a similar product from a major foodhall, but these Tesco ones are just as good (if not better) and are much better value. I have been getting them since Tesco started keeping them and have never been disappointed. (Pray don't put the price up now!) Heartily recommended.

4 Stars for value and ease

4 stars

4 stars for value and ease - its just 4 giant chicken nuggets really but handy to have in the freezer and more "adult" than nuggets.

Reconsitited meat product that has no flavour

1 stars

Chickhen steaks implies that you are getting a whole chicken filet in breadcrumbs but you are not. What you get is chicken meat including connective tissue and anything else they can strip from it’s carcuss- which is them mushed and processed and reconstructed into the shape of a chicken breast filet. it is then disguised by breadcrumbs that makes you think you are getting the real thing. When cooked it is disgusting and doesn’t remotely taste like chicken. It is the texture whilst you are eating it that alerts to the fact that you are eating what can only be described as cardboard. Tesco you have outdone yourself on producing the most inedible fake chicken I have had the displeasure of eating. I implore Tesco to take them from sale as not even the starving should ever have to resort into eating this .....mmmm what’s the word I am looking for?

Better than the branded version

5 stars

I consistently find these to be far superior to the branded version. They are meaty and the crumb covering is a perfect amount. A good buy every time.

