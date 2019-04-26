Tesco 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 505G

Don’t bother
It might be 100% chicken breast but not as we know it Jim! It had a weird texture and was tasteless. I did eat it but only because I cannot afford to waste food even if it was rubbish.
Good size and quality. Very tasty, I enjoy them andd order regularly.
I will Steak my reputation on these
Used to purchase a similar product from a major foodhall, but these Tesco ones are just as good (if not better) and are much better value. I have been getting them since Tesco started keeping them and have never been disappointed. (Pray don't put the price up now!) Heartily recommended.
4 stars for value and ease - its just 4 giant chicken nuggets really but handy to have in the freezer and more "adult" than nuggets.
Reconsitited meat product that has no flavour
Chickhen steaks implies that you are getting a whole chicken filet in breadcrumbs but you are not. What you get is chicken meat including connective tissue and anything else they can strip from it’s carcuss- which is them mushed and processed and reconstructed into the shape of a chicken breast filet. it is then disguised by breadcrumbs that makes you think you are getting the real thing. When cooked it is disgusting and doesn’t remotely taste like chicken. It is the texture whilst you are eating it that alerts to the fact that you are eating what can only be described as cardboard. Tesco you have outdone yourself on producing the most inedible fake chicken I have had the displeasure of eating. I implore Tesco to take them from sale as not even the starving should ever have to resort into eating this .....mmmm what’s the word I am looking for?
Better than the branded version
I consistently find these to be far superior to the branded version. They are meaty and the crumb covering is a perfect amount. A good buy every time.