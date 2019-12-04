Tesco Southern Fried Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 305G
Product Description
- Chicken breast fillet pieces in a crispy southern fried coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- For stress free teatimes rustle up our chicken breast mini fillets. Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite and oven cooked in just 15 minutes, these tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite. Wrap your mini fillets in soft tortilas with with salad and zingy salsa or serve them in soft white baps with lettuce tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade side.
- Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Whole mini fillet
- Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
- Pack size: 305g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Lentils, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Instructions: 23-25 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Instructions: 16-18 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
305g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (136g**)
|Energy
|874kJ / 208kcal
|1188kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|17.0g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Protein
|18.3g
|24.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
