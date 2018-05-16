By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 305G
£ 2.75
£9.02/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1281kJ 305kcal
    15%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 878kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast fillet pieces in a breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up our chicken mini fillets. Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture. Oven cook in 18 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite, or a snack with dips and a movie. Wrap your mini fillets in soft tortillas with salad and zingy salsa or serve them in soft burger buns with lettuce, tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crsipy texture
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Whole mini fillet
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Lentils, Rice Flour, Wheat Protein, Salt, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 23-25 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 16-18 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (146g**)
Energy878kJ / 209kcal1281kJ / 305kcal
Fat7.5g11.0g
Saturates0.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate18.8g27.4g
Sugars1.2g1.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.5g24.1g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco 2 Pack Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

£ 2.00
£7.70/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here