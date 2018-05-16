Tesco Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

- Energy1281kJ 305kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 878kJ / 209kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast fillet pieces in a breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- For stress free teatimes rustle up our chicken mini fillets. Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture. Oven cook in 18 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite, or a snack with dips and a movie. Wrap your mini fillets in soft tortillas with salad and zingy salsa or serve them in soft burger buns with lettuce, tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
- Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crsipy texture
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Whole mini fillet
- Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
- Pack size: 305g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Lentils, Rice Flour, Wheat Protein, Salt, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Oven cook
Instructions: 23-25 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
305g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (146g**)
|Energy
|878kJ / 209kcal
|1281kJ / 305kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|27.4g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.5g
|24.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
