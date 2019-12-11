By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robinsons Fruit Shoot Summerfruits No Added Sugar 8X200ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Robinsons Fruit Shoot Summerfruits No Added Sugar 8X200ml
£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Per 200ml:
  • Energy38kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 19kJ/4kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Summer Fruits Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins
  • Our apples are grown in the best climates while our strawberries and raspberries are hand picked straight from the field, harvested and pressed when they're lovely and juicy.
  • That's why every bottle of Fruit Shoot is so deliciously fruity.
  • When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. It's just what we do.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
  • Made with real fruit
  • With added multi-vitamins
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Pack size: 1600ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 5%, Strawberry 2%, Raspberry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Store out of direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 x 200ml bottles

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING RISK.
  • Caps contain small parts.
  • Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
  • Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

8 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 19kJ/4kcal
Carbohydrate 0.7g
of which sugars 0.7g
Salt 0.04g
Niacin 1.20mg (8% RI*)
Vitamin B6 0.11mg (8% RI*)
Biotin 3.75µg (8% RI*)
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Robinsons Fruit Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 8X200ml

£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 8X200ml

£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Fruit Shoot Apple No Added Sugar 8X200ml

£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Nestle Pure Life Pockets 10X330ml

£ 2.00
£0.06/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here